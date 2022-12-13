Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Haryana: Three persons, including Nigerian, held for heroin smuggling

Haryana: Three persons, including Nigerian, held for heroin smuggling

gurugram news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 11:03 PM IST

All three accused have been taken into police remand and are being questioned.

Representational image.
Representational image.
PTI |

Police here on Tuesday claimed to have busted a drug smuggling racket with the arrest of three accused, including a Nigerian.

According to the police, 193 grams of heroin was seized from the Nigerian accused who lived in Delhi's Chattarpur area. All three accused have been taken into police remand and are being questioned.

Apart from the Nigerian, the other two accused have been identified as Samun Khan, a resident of Fatehpur Beri in Delhi and Shahzad of Alwar district in Rajasthan, a police official said, adding the racket was active in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said that under the campaign against drug peddlers, police arrested a drug supplier on September 1 with 417 grams of heroin.

"During the investigation, we found three more involved in the racket and the police nabbed the trio on Monday night, he said.

In Gurugram, the local unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau busted another drug smuggling racket with the arrest of four accused, including an African national.

Officials said that 90 grams of heroin has been seized from the accused identified as Nitin and Vinay, both residents of Gurugram, Mor Pal, a native of Uttar Pradesh, and Marc, an African national who lived in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana gurugram
haryana gurugram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out