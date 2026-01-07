Haryana to be the growth driver of developed India by 2047: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the state government is aiming to position Haryana as a growth driver of a developed India by 2047, with policy planning focused on long-term goals, outcome-based governance and stakeholder consultations. He was addressing a pre-budget workshop at the auditorium of Gurugram University. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addresses the first session of the Haryana Vision 2047 pre-budget consultation. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Saini said the Haryana Vision Document–2047 had been prepared following consultations with experts and stakeholders, along with background studies, to align the state’s development plans with national objectives.

The workshop was held as part of pre-budget consultations linked to the Haryana Vision–2047 roadmap ahead of the 2026–27 state budget. Stakeholders from the industry, manufacturing, health, information technology, and education sectors participated in the discussions. Representatives of industry bodies and manufacturing units placed their suggestions and expectations before the government, which officials said would be examined during the budget preparation process.

Saini stated Haryana has witnessed “visible development across sectors” and is now focusing on “holistic and sustainable growth.” He highlighted the creation of a Department of Future, tasked with scanning global trends for policy inputs. Officials said its mandate includes long-term planning, coordination, and monitoring. Saini said the pre-budget consultations aim to build consensus on long-term priorities.

The chief minister said departmental planning should move away from activity-based approaches and instead focus on outcomes. “Meaningful improvement in the lives of citizens is our priority. The budget must reflect that,” he said.

Saini said the Vision Document–2047 is structured around six focus areas: finance and security; education, skill development and employability; health and nutrition; agriculture, food security and environmental conservation; infrastructure development; and regional development with an emphasis on local self-governance. He added that the 2026–27 budget would be aligned with these themes.

During the workshop, senior officers made theme-based presentations on sectoral issues and proposed interventions under the Vision–2047 framework. Additional chief secretary (health and medical education) Sudhir Rajpal spoke on health and nutrition, while additional chief secretary (higher and school education) Vineet Garg made a presentation on education, skills and employability.

Additional chief secretary (town and country planning and urban estates) AK Singh discussed regional development and local self-governance. Principal Secretary (agriculture and farmers’ welfare) Pankaj Agarwal presented on agriculture, allied sectors, food security and environmental concerns.

Commissioner and secretary (finance) Mohammed Shayin outlined fiscal priorities and issues related to security, while commissioner and secretary (industry and commerce) Dr Amit Agrawal spoke on proposals related to industrial and basic infrastructure. A joint presentation was also made by commissioner and secretary (development and panchayat) Dr Saket Kumar.