Haryana to celebrate world tourism day with trekking expedition in Aravalli Hills

In celebration of World Tourism Day on September 27, Haryana Tourism is organising a trekking expedition through the Aravalli Hills in collaboration with the forest department. The trek, scheduled for September 28, will begin at the Saras Tourist Complex in Damdama and conclude at Bada Jhod Talab, covering approximately 4.5 kilometres. The expedition will start at 6am, providing a prime opportunity for nature lovers to explore Haryana’s landscapes, officials said. The event is organised by Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the forest department. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Harvinder Singh Yadav, a Haryana Tourism representative, pointed out the uniqueness of the trail. “This expedition offers a perfect opportunity for trekking enthusiasts to connect with nature profoundly. Participants will not only get to enjoy the serene beauty of the Aravalli Hills but also engage in bird watching, tree identification, studying biodiversity, and potentially encountering local wildlife,” Yadav added.

Additionally, the organisers will provide guides, emergency medical assistance, and refreshments during the event.The trekking experience will take place in the Chir Forests, featuring activities such as observing resin trapping, exploring water conservation projects, and engaging in soil moisture conservation work. Attendees may also have opportunities for birdwatching, wildlife encounters, and photography throughout the trek around the landscapes of Shivalik Hills and Ghaggar River.

A view of the Gurugram stretch of Aravalli Hills. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

According to officials, the trek is part of a broader series of World Tourism Day events organized by Haryana Tourism, including another trek at Morni Hills and food festivals at renowned tourist spots such as Hotel Rajhans in Faridabad, Tilyar Tourist Resort in Rohtak, and Red Bishop Tourist Resort in Panchkula. These events aim to showcase Haryana’s diverse offerings, from adventure tourism to culinary experiences, they added.

Participants must register on the spot with an online fee of ₹200. Additionally, Haryana Tourism has shared a detailed post on their social media, including a QR code for advance payment. Officials have advised candidates to wear trekking shoes, bring a walking stick if needed, carry rainwear, and bring their own water bottles, among other things. Participants aged 14 or older are also advised to have quick snacks for instant energy.

A view from the top of Aravalli Hills, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Kala Ramachandran, principal secretary of the archaeology and museums department, said that the event will appeal to both casual hikers and seasoned trekkers. “This trekking event promises an unforgettable adventure for nature lovers. It will spotlight the natural beauty of Haryana, promoting eco-tourism and emphasising the importance of preserving its rich biodiversity,” she added.