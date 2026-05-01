Chandigarh, In a strong push towards inclusive development and empowerment of persons with special abilities, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday reviewed the functioning and academic progress of key special education courses and rehabilitation institutions across the state. Haryana to equip teachers with necessary skills for educating children with special needs

The review highlighted the steady expansion of specialised training programmes, with over 300 budding educators currently enrolled across multiple institutions.

The meeting underscored the state government's commitment to building a robust ecosystem for training skilled professionals in the field of special education, while ensuring better rehabilitation and support services for persons with special abilities.

Additional Chief Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes and Antyodaya Department, G Anupama informed the meeting that the Haryana government is committed to ensuring that every teacher graduating from B.Ed. and D.El.Ed. courses are equipped with the necessary skills to identify, support and effectively teach children with special needs.

To achieve this, the government is planning to introduce specialised courses in the curriculum of educational institutions, aimed at strengthening inclusive education and sensitising future educators toward the needs of such children, she said, according to an official statement.

The District Institute of Education and Training institutions across the state will be training educators to be equipped to identify and intervene in a wide range of conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and learning disabilities, thereby strengthening the state's human resource base in the rehabilitation sector.

All existing teachers will be trained at the DIET institutions through a specially designed curriculum for early identification and intervention for Children with Special Needs.

The review reflects Haryana's broader vision of ensuring that no individual is left behind in receiving quality education, the statement said.

By strengthening institutions and expanding specialised training programmes, the state is not only improving access to education for persons with special abilities but also creating a skilled workforce capable of delivering inclusive and quality services, it said.

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