Haryana to host special heritage event in Narnaul on tourism day

In a bid to promote heritage tourism and cultural awareness, Haryana’s Department of Archaeology and Museums, has announced a special event called ‘Discover the Rich Heritage of Narnaul’, slated to be held on the state’s Tourism Day, September 1, officials said, adding that the event aims to showcase the historical and cultural aspects of the ancient city. The Chor Gumbad monument in Narnaul which is a state protected archaeological site (HT Photo)

The day-long event will feature a variety of activities, including heritage walks, cultural performances, and exhibitions. These activities will offer participants a unique opportunity to delve into Narnaul’s rich architectural and cultural heritage, which is renowned for its monuments. Key sites to be covered during the event include the Chor Gumbad, Mirza Ali Jaan Ki Baoli, Jal Mahal, the Tomb of Ibrahim Suri, Chahta Rai Bal Mukund Das, Peer Turkman tomb and mosque, and Tripolia Gate, among others.

In addition to exploring these historical sites, participants will have the opportunity to observe ongoing conservation efforts at state-protected monuments. The Department of Archaeology and Museums will also host cultural programs, including traditional Haryanvi Ragini and dance performances at the Chahta Rai Bal Mukund Das Complex, showcasing the region’s vibrant cultural legacy.

Kala Ramachandran, Principal Secretary of the Archaeology and Museums Department, highlighted the special arrangements made for transportation and meals for participants travelling from Delhi and Gurugram. “A bus will depart from MG Road Metro Station, Gurugram, at 7 am on September 1. The event has a participation fee of ₹1,600, with limited registration slots available. Interested individuals can register by contacting the program coordinator. Additional information can be found on the department’s social media platforms,” she said.

Ramachandran said that this event follows the success of previous heritage tours organized by the department, including a well-received tour in Rakhigarhi. “Over the past nine months, the department has conducted more than 27 heritage programs across 14 districts in Haryana, including heritage walks, cultural events, meetings, and workshops. The Narnaul heritage event is part of this ongoing series aimed at promoting Haryana’s cultural heritage and raising awareness about the state’s historical monuments,” she added.

The event is expected to attract history enthusiasts, scholars, and tourists who are keen to explore the lesser-known facets of Haryana’s historical landscape. With its emphasis on both education and entertainment, ‘Discover the Rich Heritage of Narnaul’ promises to be a significant step towards preserving and promoting the state’s cultural treasures.

Officials said additional details, including registration information, is available on the department’s social media platforms.