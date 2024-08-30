Haryana tourism corp to promote voter awareness on state Tourism Day with special trek

The Haryana Tourism Corporation will organise a trek on the Aravalli Nature Trail on Haryana Tourism Day on September 1 as part of ongoing efforts to raise voter awareness ahead of the assembly elections, officials said on Friday. The Aravalli Nature Trail Trek. (HT Archive)

The trekking route is expected to offer participants stunning views and an opportunity to connect with nature, while also being told about the importance of participating in the democratic process. District administration officials and Election Commission officials are also likely to participate in the trek.

“The 4km trek will start at 7am from the Saras Tourist Complex in Damdama and will conclude at the Baba Bala Das Temple in Bhelpa village. The trek is a unique opportunity to combine the natural beauty of the Aravalli hills with an important civic message about the significance of voting. We aim to educate participants about the vital role of voting in a serene and picturesque setting. The Aravalli hills are not just a natural treasure, but a perfect setting to remind citizens of their civic duty to vote,” said Harvinder Yadav, zonal head of Haryana Tourism Corporation.

The Aravalli Nature Trail Trek has become a popular attraction and participants aged 14 and above are encouraged to join.

The Aravalli mountain range is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of aquatic animals and reptiles, and 57 species of butterflies, as recorded in a survey conducted a few years ago. Yadav said that the trek will allow participants to experience the breathtaking vistas of the Aravalli hills while observing the rich biodiversity that the area supports.

Through this initiative, Haryana Tourism Corporation aims to blend the appreciation of natural beauty with the crucial message of voter participation, ensuring that the significance of the upcoming elections is highlighted in a memorable and impactful way, said officials.