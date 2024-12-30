HC orders Gurugram commissioners to inspect waste management

The Punjab and Haryana high court has appointed 19 local commissioners to inspect cleanliness across Gurugram on January 2 and 3, 2025, in a move to address complaints regarding the waste management system in the district. The inspections aim to identify inefficiencies in garbage removal and ensure adherence to waste management standards. Findings from these inspections will be submitted to a committee led by a retired sessions judge, which will determine penalties for municipal officials found negligent. Municipal commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg assesses sanitation in Gurugram Sector 67A on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The court’s action follows a petition filed by Sector 14 resident Pankaj Yadav, who highlighted the civic crisis during a two-month strike by municipal sanitation workers last year, leaving the city overwhelmed with garbage. Taking serious note of the inefficiency, the court reprimanded municipal officials for their failure to provide accurate data on waste management.

Structure and scope of inspections

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has divided the city into 19 zones for inspections, with each local commissioner responsible for a specific area. The commissioners, supported by 19 nodal officers, will evaluate garbage collection practices, cleanliness, and adherence to waste disposal protocols. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have been instructed to nominate representatives to interact with the commissioners during their visits.

“The district has been divided into 19 zones for this purpose, and each local commissioner has been given specific responsibilities,” said MCG commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg. “This inspection is vital to improving the city’s cleanliness and addressing recurring waste management issues,” he added.

The MCG has also issued public notices, encouraging residents to report unaddressed garbage piles during the inspections. “This is a critical step towards transparency and accountability in waste management. With structured oversight, we can address systemic issues and ensure lasting improvements,” said an MCG official.

Residents’ concerns and reactions

The initiative has been welcomed by residents who have long endured waste management failures. “We have been living with garbage piles around our homes for months. This inspection gives us hope for real action,” said Rajkumar Yadav, president of the RWA in Sector 46.