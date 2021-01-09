IND USA
gurugram news

Health department starts forming groups of health workers for Covid-19 vaccination

After the Covid-19 vaccination dry run on Thursday, the Gurugram health department has begun creating groups of 100 private health care workers to be administered the vaccine as and when it is made available
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:09 AM IST

After the Covid-19 vaccination dry run on Thursday, the Gurugram health department has begun creating groups of 100 private health care workers to be administered the vaccine as and when it is made available.

Over 36,000 health workers, including about 4500 from the government sector, will be covered under the first phase of the vaccination drive. The health department will set up at least 60 vaccination sites which could be raised to 80 depending on the requirement, said the senior officials.

Among the sites will be at least 21 large private hospitals.

“Staff at small health clinics or nursing homes falling within the vicinity of 21 big private hospitals will be clubbed together to form groups of 100 people each. It will help in covering maximum people for the vaccine shot,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

Health care workers have already been registered on Co-WIN, a digital platform to keep real-time information on the beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine. The task is now to map vaccination sites to beneficiary based on proximity.

As per the plan, vaccination will be held every Monday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. The dry run was helpful in ironing out any wrinkles in the plans.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Out of the 181 sites that we had identified for the vaccination drive, we are likely to choose between 50 and 80. The exact number of sites will be known once we get to know the the vaccine doses that will be made available to us.”

Yadav said they hoped to vaccinated the 36,000 health care workers over a few weeks, so that they can be ready to administer the second booster shot after 28 days. “It requires planning and mapping,” said Yadav.

Under the phasewise strategy, first health care workers will be vaccinated, followed by frontline workers and then people above 50 years of age. Under priortised group, people below 50 years of age with co-morbidities are also included.

e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

No signs of avian influenza outbreak in Gurugram yet, say officials

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Clinical surveillance for avian influenza (H5N8) has not detected any unusual mortality at poultry farms in the district yet, said officials in the animal husbandry department on Friday
Air quality in the city remained in the “moderate” category of the air quality index, with 163 on the CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin.
Air quality in the city remained in the “moderate” category of the air quality index, with 163 on the CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin.
gurugram news

Cold, foggy mornings here to stay, but afternoons may be warmer: Experts

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:00 AM IST
Minimum temperature in Gurugram is expected to dip to as little as 5 degrees Celsius by January 14, though daytime temperature is expected to rise to about 21 degrees Celsius.
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Electricity department will hold public meeting every two months: CM

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday directed the power department to hold public meeting across Gurugram once in two months to resolve residents’ complaints
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to probe complaints of discrimination against EWS residents

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Taking into consideration, the complaints of discrimination lodged by residents of EWS (economically weaker section) housing in residential projects, the enforcement wing of the department of the town and country planning (DTCP) has decided to issue notices to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and hold meetings in this regard
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmhouse owner arrested for conspiring with cops to extort money from businessman

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:09 AM IST
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a farmhouse owner for allegedly helping two police officials in illegally detaining a call centre owner and extorting 57 lakh from him
READ FULL STORY
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Cops stop Nuh farmers from reaching Palwal for tractor rally

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:13 PM IST
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

DTCP to initiate action against illegal constructions identified last year

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:13 PM IST
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram puts in place teams, plans to tackle bird flu

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:27 PM IST
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Trio wanted for car thefts, assault held in Sector 29

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:10 PM IST
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

IT, ITes firms largest occupiers of office space in 2020

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:09 PM IST
The bus conductor was the initial suspect in the murder of an eight-year-old student of a private school in Bhondsi.(Hindustan Times)
The bus conductor was the initial suspect in the murder of an eight-year-old student of a private school in Bhondsi.(Hindustan Times)
gurugram news

CBI files chargesheet against four police officials in school murder case

By Leena Dhankhar | Hindustan Times, Gurugram, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 01:43 AM IST
An 80-odd page chargesheet was filed before Aman Inder Singh, special judicial magistrate of Punjab and Haryana high court, on Wednesday. The agency gave a clean chit to the private school.
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccination dry run goes smoothly in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 11:09 PM IST
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Vaccination dry run on Thursday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 11:11 PM IST
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Tractor march on KMP e-way on Thursday

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 06, 2021 11:11 PM IST
