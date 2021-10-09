Health workers may call or visit residences over pending second-dose Covid-19 vaccinations

Aiming to complete at least 85% of the second-dose Covid-19 inoculations by Diwali, the Gurugram health department has mobilised most of its resources towards tracking eligible beneficiaries and reminding them, through phone calls and door-to-door visits, to get their vaccines administered at the earliest.

This month, the health department has administered over 100,000 jabs as second-dose vaccinations in the district.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said, “Our main focus is to get the maximum possible population inoculated with both doses of vaccines against Covid-19 so that herd immunity is developed among people during the festive season. This will help us in preventing the anticipated third wave. By Diwali, we are targeting to fully vaccinate 85% of our eligible population.”

At present, at least 64% of the population has been administered both the vaccine doses in Gurugram district.

To achieve its target, the health department issues due lists to all primary health centres every three days, which is further subdivided and assigned to Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) workers in the district. The health workers call the eligible beneficiaries and if the numbers are not available, they make physical visits to their residences to give reminders.

Poonam, an ASHA worker with the Tigra primary health centre in the district, who goes only by her first name, said that she keeps a track of vaccination status in around 2,000 houses in her area.

“We make at least 100 calls to people every day from the list given to us, to remind them for taking the second dose. Most people are coming forward to take the vaccine but still, these reminders are important as some people forget their due dates or inform us over the call if they have any problem in reaching the vaccination site. Accordingly, we make arrangements and help them get the vaccine jabs,” Poonam said.

Meera Devi, another ASHA worker in the district, said, “We first call the beneficiaries from the list and inform them about their vaccination dates and the nearby centres, but if the numbers are not reachable, then we visit the houses and inform beneficiaries in person. We maintain our registers where vaccination status is tracked; if a person has already taken the second dose at another site, then we mention that too.”

Gurugram achieved 100% vaccination of first dose for its eligible population in itself and officials said that they are aiming to achieve the same with regard to the second doses by the year-end.

In Gurugram, over 1.78 million people are eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, while the first dose has been administered to over 2.04 million and the second dose to 1.15 million people. Officials said that among 160-odd villages in the district, 64 villages have reported 100% coverage of the first dose.

On Saturday, a total of 31,106 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district, with 13,638 people taking the first dose and 17,468 people taking the second dose of the vaccines. So far, over 3.28 million doses of vaccines have been administered in the district.