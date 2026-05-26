The Haryana Human Rights Commission on Monday directed district-level road safety committees constituted under the “Surakshit School Vahan Policy” to inspect safety and surveillance arrangements in school vehicles across the state while hearing an ongoing case related to the alleged beating of a seven-year-old girl at a private school in Nuh last year. HHRC orders inspection of CCTV, safety systems in Haryana school buses

The commission directed district authorities to submit action taken reports on safety measures in school buses, particularly the status of CCTV installations, before the next hearing on July 30.

The directions came during the hearing of a suo motu case initiated in August last year following reports of assault on a Class III student at a private school in Chhachera. The commission also expressed dissatisfaction with inquiry reports submitted by the district education officer regarding the school’s child protection policy.

To be sure, the seven-year-old girl was allegedly beaten with a stick by her teacher on August 14, 2025, for failing to solve a question on the blackboard. The incident allegedly left injuries on the child’s neck, back and other body parts.

In February 2026, the girl’s father retracted his allegations before district authorities and instead raised concerns regarding non-functional CCTV cameras in school buses. A previous education department report had claimed the child was injured during a fight with another student while playing. The commission, in an earlier November order, had also flagged the absence of an institutional audit of the school.

On Monday, the commission noted “material contradictions” between inspection reports and the school’s claims. While the school principal stated that all six buses were equipped with CCTV cameras, the inspection report found only two buses with adequate surveillance coverage. The school management also failed to demonstrate that the installed cameras were functional.

In its order, the commission sought a fresh investigation into the sequence of events leading to the child’s injuries and directed the Superintendent of Police, Nuh, to submit a detailed report a week before the next hearing.

“Educational institutions bear a non-delegable duty of care towards every student under their supervision, including while the child is in school transportation. Thus, any lapse in supervision, failure to prevent student-on-student violence, can be well monitored by CCTV cameras installed in the school buses/vehicles,” the order stated.

Dr Puneet Arora, assistant registrar, said deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and senior officials have been directed to conduct periodic inspections of school buses and verify CCTV installation, functioning and data preservation.

Rajinder Sharma, District Education Officer, Nuh, said directions for reinspection of the school’s safety measures would be complied with. “A detailed action taken report will be submitted,” he said.