High mast lights, safe school zones planned to curb road accidents in Gurugram

In response to the rising road accidents across Gurugram, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar chaired a District Road Safety Committee and Safe School Vehicle Policy meeting at the mini-secretariat on Thursday. The meeting focused on improving safety at accident-prone black spots, traffic management, and ensuring safer zones for school children. The district has begun work on developing‘Safe School Zones’ that will feature better pedestrian crossings, traffic lights, and barricades around school premises.

Officials from multiple agencies, including police, reviewed road safety measures and identified stretches prone to frequent accidents.

Black spots flagged for urgent intervention includes Panchgaon Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Kherki Daula, Bilaspur Chowk, Binola Flyover, Shankar Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Rampura Chowk, Jharsa Underpass, Bakhtawar Chowk, Siddheshwar Chowk and Sector-4/7 Chowk.

To improve visibility and safety at these locations, the administration announced installation of solar streetlights and high mast lights. All road construction and maintenance agencies have been asked to expedite the set up of these lights, along with signage, and safety markers, particularly during the night and monsoon months.

The Raahgiri Foundation suggested measures, including reducing the width of footpaths at Rajiv Chowk to ease traffic congestion and create more carriageway space. The DC also directed departments to study these proposals and implement feasible solutions.

Enforcement efforts are also being ramped up. The administration, in coordination with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Regional Transport Authority, is intensifying monitoring at hotspots like Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Kherki Daula, IMT Manesar, and Bilaspur Chowk -- all notorious for heavy traffic flow and bottlenecks.

Stricter speed limit enforcement and challan drives are also being carried out at these locations.

The meeting also emphasised the Haryana government’s Surakshit School Vahan Policy (SSVP). Under the initiative, the SDMs will audit school buses to ensure compliance with safety norms. Every bus will be checked for CCTV cameras, GPS devices, first-aid kits, and functional emergency exits.

“Children’s safety is a priority, and no compromise will be made when it comes to school transport,” Kumar said, adding that both private and government schools will be covered under the initiative.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mohan, DCP Traffic said, “The traffic police have already identified critical locations across Gurugram where potholes and damaged stretches are causing congestion, vehicle damage, and accidents. We have requested immediate repairs at these points, and timely action by all agencies will significantly enhance road safety and reduce delays.”