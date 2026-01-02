HMRTC nods for changes in Palam Vihar to Dwarka Metro

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) on Tuesday approved the revision of the detailed project report (DPR) for the metro project connecting Rezang la Chowk in Palam Vihar with Dwarka Sector 21, said officials on Thursday. As per the new plan of the HMRTC, the proposed metro line will not be merged with the existing Rapid Metro at Cyber City. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

During a meeting, held in Chandigarh, the board announced that the ridership survey reports for the Rezang la Chowk to Palam Vihar project, and the proposed Yashobhoomi to Iffco Chowk project will be submitted to the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

A senior HMRTC official, who is aware of the matter, said that the DPR will be revised as the previous DPR was prepared assuming that the route will be integrated with the existing Rapid metro network. “The previous assumption has changed and now this metro will not extend upto Sector 56 but it will terminate at Cyber City. The track width and other technical parameters have changed so it has been decided to revise the DPR,” he said.

As per the new plan of the HMRTC, the proposed metro line will not be merged with the existing Rapid Metro at Cyber City. The passengers will interchange with Rapid Metro through the Cyber City station. The trains on the new corridor shall originate and terminate at Cyber City instead of Sector 56.

According to the traffic study reportsconducted by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on July 2022, the number of passengers on the Rezang la Chowk metro is estimated to be around 200,000 by 2031, projected to increase to approximately 400,000 by 2051. Similarly, the number of passengers on the Yashobhoomi to Iffco Chowk metro will be 100,000 by 2031, which will increase to approximately 175,000 by 2051.

An HMRTC official said that both the projects proposed by HMRTC and DMRC are under consideration of the ministry of housing and urban affairs, and there is a possibility that both the projects might get approved. “The metro project from Sector 56 to Pachgaon was also discussed in detail,” said the official.