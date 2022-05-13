Homebuyers demand timely completion of Sai Aaina project

Home buyers of Sai Aaina project on Friday morning staged a protest at the DTCP office in Sector 14 demanding an inquiry into the reasons why the authority cancelled the licence of the housing project located in Sector 68.

Launched in 2017 by Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd, the housing project was set for completion this year. On May 9, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) cancelled the licence of the Sai Aaina project citing that land documents, agreements and bank guarantee documents submitted by the developer to obtain the licence were allegedly forged, leaving 1,500 homebuyers in the lurch.

DTCP officials said they will take over the land ---allotted to the developer-- and complete the project. Protestors sought timelines for project completion and delivery of flats.

Homebuyers said most of them were waiting to get the possession of their flats by August this year and move into their new accommodation. Dhruv Kapoor, a home buyer who was part of the protest, said they have asked for clear timelines from the DTCP for taking over the project and completing it. “The license should have been cancelled in 2020 when directions were issued to stop construction of the housing project and buyers should have been told to stop payments,” said Kapoor adding that a proper enquiry should be conducted in the matter

“Affordable housing is the only hope for people from middle and lower-middle classes but this too is turning into a nightmare,” said Kamal Ohri, one of the homebuyer at Sai Aaina project.

Jaswinder Singh, another buyer, said during the peak of Covid-19 wave last year, there were two deaths in his family but despite that, he was forced to make the final payment for a house at the Sai Aaina project. “We want the government to ensure the flats are delivered at the earliest and action is taken against the developer,” said Singh.

DTCP officials said that the licence of the housing project was cancelled only after giving multiple opportunities to the developer to take corrective action. “Construction at the project did not stop, till the licence was cancelled, to ensure work on the project is not affected and homebuyers don’t run a loss. Currently, around 70% of the work is complete and our department will complete the rest of it,” said Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, Gurugram.

Mann further said documents and agreements submitted by the developer were registered at the tehsil and the agreements were also duly validated. “The whole matter came to light when a collaborator or partner of the developer lodged a complaint and pointed out the forgery. A detailed inquiry confirmed that several documents were forged, which led us to cancel the licence,” said Mann.

He added that the department has the mandate to take over projects, whose licence gets cancelled or revoked, and get the project completed by a third party as per law. “We have already got the land transferred in the name of the DTCP under revenue records. The buyers have been asked to submit details of ownership and payments made to the developer. We will estimate the amount needed to complete the project, the dues expected from buyers and make up for the shortfall by selling an asset of the developer,” said Mann.

District town planner (enforcement) R S Bhath said they have already recommended that a criminal case be registered against all stakeholders and directors of Mahira Developers. “We also assure the buyers that a detailed plan to complete the project will be shared with them in 15 days,” he said.

A spokesperson for the developer reiterated that they have all the valid documents and the decision to cancel the licence was taken in a hurry. “We are going to lodge an appeal in this matter and reassure our buyers that flats will be delivered to them. All efforts are being made to complete the works within the stipulated deadline,” he said.

