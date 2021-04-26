Hospital, realty firm tie up to treat moderately ill patients in empty flats

Amid an acute shortage of Covid-19 beds, a multi-speciality hospital and a real estate company have tied up to shift 300-400 mild to moderately ill Covid-19 patients to empty flats where oxygen beds will be placed, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday, even as the city continues to face a shortage of beds.

“A tie-up between Medanta hospital and M3M (a real estate developer) has been done in Gurugram where beds with oxygen facility will be arranged in empty flats, where less serious patients will be shifted from Medanta Hospital. Through this, 300 to 400 more beds for Covid-19 patients can be made available,” a release by the district administration stated.

As per the Gurugram Covid Combat Companion (GC3), a real-time portal managed by the district administration, there were only four oxygen, three Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a solitary Covid-19 ventilator bed available in Gurugram across its 43 Covid-19 hospitals on Monday night.

Khattar was in the city on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation and visit oxygen plants, the release stated. Issues of oxygen supply, availability of beds and remdesivir stock were the main points discussed with senior officials from across the state through video conference at the PWD rest house in Civil Lines.

A key development in the conference was the formation of a centralised control room at Chandigarh, to monitor the status and arrangements of Covid-19 across Haryana, under principal secretary Vijendra Kumar.

Khattar said that Haryana has been allocated 162 metric tonnes of oxygen from the Central government and the same will be distributed based on their assessments. He said that district drug control officers have been made responsible for arranging as well as ensuring the correct distribution of oxygen.

In the meeting, it was also decided that medical students who have undertaken the fourth and fifth year examinations of PGIMS, Rohtak, and those doing MD and MS will also be taken to fill any shortfall.