Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Hry body gives nod to draft for 36km extn of Gurugram Metro

ByAbhishek Behl, Gurugram
Dec 17, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The draft DPR, prepared by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), was reviewed and approved during the HMRTC board meeting on November 26, officials said

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) has approved the draft detailed project report (DPR) for a 36-kilometre metro rail extension from Sector 56 to Pachgaon in Gurugram, officials said on Monday. This metro line will connect crucial areas, including Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Central Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway’s developing sectors, and the Manesar industrial zone, before terminating at Pachgaon. However, the funding strategy for the project remains undecided, they added. 

According to HMRTC officials, the Sector 56 to Pachgaon metro corridor will feature 28 elevated stations, including stops at major hubs like Nirvana Country, Kherki Daula, and Manesar (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
A senior HMRTC official revealed that the project’s estimated cost stands at 8,500 crore. “The draft proposal has been approved, but the mode and pattern of funding are yet to be decided. The state government is considering executing this project independently, without involving central government funds, but this is still in the planning stage,” the official said

The draft DPR, prepared by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), was reviewed and approved during the HMRTC board meeting on November 26, officials said. Additionally, the board approved the environmental impact assessment, social impact assessment, and alternatives analysis reports prepared for the project, they added. 

According to HMRTC officials, the Sector 56 to Pachgaon metro corridor will feature 28 elevated stations, including stops at major hubs like Nirvana Country, Kherki Daula, and Manesar. The line will provide interchanges with two other transit systems: the proposed Bhondsi–Old Gurugram metro line at Vatika Chowk and the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) at Kherki Daula, they added. 

Another senior HMRTC official said that the planning for the proposed project is in its final stages. “It will take time, as these are large infrastructure projects requiring significant funds. Once this extension is operational, the metro will cover nearly every part of the city, transforming Gurugram’s mass transportation system,” the official added. 

Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.




New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
