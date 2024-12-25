Hry CM sets May 2025 deadline for Gurugram Metro extension

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday directed Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd. (GMRL) to begin work on the Gurugram metro extension project by May 1, 2025, with the goal of completing the 29-kilometre railway line in four years. At a review meeting chaired by Saini on Tuesday, officials were instructed to expedite the appointment of a general consultant to execute the project. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

At a review meeting chaired by Saini on Tuesday, officials were instructed to expedite the appointment of a general consultant to execute the project. The chief minister pointed out coordinated efforts among GMRL and civic agencies to minimise inconvenience to residents during construction. “The project should be brought to the ground at the earliest, and during construction, city residents should not face any inconvenience. Traffic must run smoothly, and a proper plan should be made in that regard,” Saini said, according to a district administration statement.

Project scope

The Gurugram Metro extension will connect Millennium City Centre with the Railway Station, Sector-22, and Cyber City at an estimated cost of ₹5,452.72 crore. Of this, ₹869.19 crore will be funded by the central government, while ₹4,556.53 crore will come from the Haryana government.

During the meeting, officials informed Saini that geotechnical investigations for the first 13-kilometre segment of the project (Package 1) are complete, and civil, architectural, and electrical work has commenced. Tenders for depot construction and Package-1 will be finalised by January 31, while tenders for Package-2 will be invited by February 15, they added.

Chander Shekhar Khare, managing director of Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) and GMRL, assured the project would be fast-tracked. “The direction is to bring the project on fast track and ensure minimum inconvenience is caused to people during construction. We will make all efforts to ensure work is started at the earliest,” Khare added.

GMRL is also in the advanced stages of recruiting 20 candidates for senior positions while prioritising the appointment of a general consultant. Khare confirmed that employee recruitment and consultant hiring are being accelerated as per the chief minister’s instructions.

Panchgram scheme reviewed

During the same meeting, the chief minister reviewed the proposed Panchgram scheme along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, officials said. The scheme envisions the development of five industrial cities near major highways, integrating industrial, residential, commercial, and infrastructural activities to attract investment and generate employment.

“The officials should establish 10 industrial cities near the highways of the entire state, where people can get employment and investors can easily bring their investments. All types of activities like industrial, residential, infrastructure, and commercial should be made available in these cities,” Saini said in the meeting.