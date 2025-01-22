Hry forest dept readies proposal to bolster tree-felling regulations

The Haryana forest department has submitted a draft proposal to strengthen tree-felling regulations outside designated forests in the state to NGT, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The Haryana forest department has submitted a draft proposal to strengthen tree-felling regulations outside designated forests in the state to NGT. (HT PHOTO)

The draft proposal seeks to update and potentially replace provisions of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA), which has governed tree felling rules for over a century. It proposes several key regulations, including mandatory permission from divisional forest officers for tree felling outside designated forests; conservation of indigenous species such as peepal, banyan, and khejri; and schemes for the conservation of Khejari and other indigenous trees on farmers’ fields in south and west Haryana, incorporating Payment of Ecological/Environmental Services (PES) to discourage tree felling by farmers..

However, environmentalists have said that the proposal lacks teeth, pointing to the fact that under the proposed rules, no permission is required for felling trees on government-acquired land for residential or industrial development.

The preparation of the draft proposal comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) admitted a petition filed by Gurugram-based environmental activist Vaishali Rana, who has alleged indiscriminate tree-felling in the city. The tribunal has sought responses from the Haryana government, the Centre, the principal chief conservator of forests, and the divisional forest officer within six weeks.

Haryana and its tree cover

Haryana’s tree cover outside forests has remained stagnant for two decades at around 3.5% — largely due to agricultural expansion and mechanisation in central districts, according to the Forest Survey of India (FSI) 2022 report. The state lost 2.5 sq km of forest cover between October 2019 and February 2020, and currently has 6.7% forest and tree cover—the lowest in the country, the report mentioned.

Delhi’s 1994 Tree Preservation Act mandates strict penalties and compensatory plantations for tree felling. However, Haryana still lacks such legislation. The state does protect 3,876 “heritage trees” — those trees which arekadamb, indrokh, bargard pipal, neem, jand and imli— under a separate initiative, and had in 2006 set in motion a policy to raise the forest and tree cover to 20%, but is yet to achieve this goal.

In 2023, the Haryana government proposed to bring out their own Tree Act. However, according to officials, the proposal is still being considered by the state and other concerned authorities. The latest draft of the proposal was prepared earlier this month and aims to balance ecological conservation with agroforestry, people familiar with the forest department’s deliberations said. “This is a significant step forward in modernising regulations to meet contemporary environmental challenges while promoting sustainable practices,” said a senior official from the department on condition of anonymity.

District forest officer Raj Kumar said, “The proposal is currently under consideration, and we are working diligently to finalise it. The state government is committed to introducing comprehensive regulations to ensure better tree conservation and sustainable development. We expect to have the proposal ready soon.”

Environmentalists not happy

Environmental activists have said that while the draft proposal reflects efforts to integrate environmental priorities with agricultural needs, specific details remain unclear. Key points such as how the new regulations will impact farmers engaged in agroforestry, what penalties might be introduced for illegal tree-felling, and the mechanisms for implementation and monitoring have not been disclosed, they have alleged.

“In Haryana, seven species of trees can be felled without any permission. The notification regarding this exemption was issued by the forest department about a decade ago, primarily considering rural areas. A case has been filed demanding a clear distinction between urban and rural areas, as trees are crucial for urban spaces, and no tree should be cut without permission in such areas,” Rana said.

“I have filed a petition to ensure that trees are protected and hefty fines are imposed on those who attempt to cut them, setting a strong example for others. If Delhi can implement stringent measures to safeguard its green cover, why can’t Haryana do the same?” she added.

“Haryana is losing tree and forest cover each year due to urbanization and lack of regulation,” said another environmentalist, requesting anonymity. “A well-defined Tree Act is crucial to curb indiscriminate felling and promote sustainable urban growth,” the activist added.