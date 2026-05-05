Hry minister reviews Gurugram works, pushes desilting before monsoon

Haryana cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh chaired a review meeting on Monday with officials of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), directing strict action against illegal waste disposal. Minister Rao Narbir Singh stressed organised urban growth; directs agencies to finish drainage and road works on priority before monsoon. (facebook.com/RaoNarbirSingh)

He reviewed key civic issues including flood-prevention, drainage, drinking water supply and road repair works.

Singh said transforming Gurugram into a more organised city is the priority and officials must ensure timely redressal of public grievances. The minister stressed the need to complete desilting of drains before monsoon to prevent waterlogging.

Officials told the minister that construction of drainage systems in sectors 68 to 75 and 112 to 115 are underway.

According to GMDA officials, road works worth ₹447 crore are underway, while projects amounting to ₹1,271 crore are in the allotment stage. New projects worth ₹1,870 crore are in approval and planning stages, officials added.

The minister directed officials to ensure timely completion of works, especially service roads, sector-dividing roads and master roads along the Dwarka Expressway.

MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya shared in the meeting that at least 400 vehicles have been deployed for door-to-door waste collection. “Around 540 kilometers of road is being cleaned daily in the city,” he said.

On drinking water supply, officials said GMDA’s total water treatment capacity in Gurugram stands at 670 MLD, of which around 455 MLD is currently being supplied by the municipal corporation.

“Alternative arrangements must be put in place to prevent water shortages during summer,” added Singh.