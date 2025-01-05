Hry minister unveils 800-cr infra projects to transform Gurugram

Haryana’s industries and commerce minister, Rao Narbir Singh, announced a slew of infrastructure projects, estimated to be worth a total of ₹800 crore, aimed at enhancing Gurugram’s connectivity and development. Speaking during his “thanksgiving tour” in Vatika City (Sector 49) and South Close (Sector 50) on Sunday, Singh outlined plans for an elevated road from the Gurugram-Jaipur National Highway to Vatika Chowk and four flyovers between Vatika Chowk and Ghata, officials said on Sunday. Rao Narbir Singh during his “thanksgiving tour” in Vatika City (Sector 49) and South Close (Sector 50) on Sunday. (@RaoNarbirSingh-Facebook)

During the tour, Singh said that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and assured residents that ground-level work would commence soon. “The next five years will lay the foundation for Gurugram’s golden future,” he said, adding that public participation and feedback would remain central to all projects.

The minister also emphasised the timely completion of initiatives, adding, “A clean and beautiful Gurugram is a collective responsibility, and infrastructure projects must be completed on time to deliver maximum benefit to residents.”

Community centre and green belt initiatives

Singh also addressed local concerns, announcing that construction of a community centre in South Close would begin within two months. The cabinet minister also pledged to clear encroachments along the 12-kilometre Vatika Chowk-Ghata Green Belt by January 31, appointing RS Bath, the district town planner (DTP), as the nodal officer to oversee the process. “Preserving the city’s green spaces is a priority,” Singh added.

Singh further called on officials to submit proposals for future development projects to expedite government approvals. “We are committed to creating a modern and sustainable Gurugram,” he added.