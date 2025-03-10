Menu Explore
Hry pollution board issues notice to MCM over waste violations

ByLeena Dhankhar
Mar 10, 2025 05:30 AM IST

The notice, issued under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, comes after repeated complaints from residents

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) for failing to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, officials said. The notice, issued under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, comes after repeated complaints from residents about illegal waste dumping and burning, they added.

Garbage dumped on a road alongside NH 48 in Manesar. (HT Archive)
Garbage dumped on a road alongside NH 48 in Manesar. (HT Archive)

The latest action follows a formal complaint from resident Bir Singh, who reported open dumping and waste burning along the road connecting IMT Manesar Sectors 8 and 11 to the KMP-Orbit Rail in January and February. Concerns over soil contamination and environmental pollution have also gained traction on social media and news platforms. 

This marks the second notice issued to MCM, as previous warnings have gone unheeded. The HSPCB has also reminded the municipal commissioner that, as per its directives dated December 22, 2021, MCM remains liable for environmental compensation, which will be calculated based on the pollution board’s penalty methodology.

In response, regional officer Vijay Choudhary (South Gurugram, HSPCB) said that the notice is a reflection of the board’s frustration over MCM’s inaction. “Despite repeated notices and a show-cause notice, we have not received a response from MCM, and the situation on the ground remains unchanged. If this continues, we will take action against MCM for their negligence in keeping the area free from pollution. They must ensure that all waste burning and open dumping is stopped immediately,” he added.

Despite repeated attempts, senior MCM officials did not respond to queries regarding the violations. Jitender Gandhi, additional commissioner, MCM, who holds the authority to clear all sanitation-related payments, did not respond to HT’s request for a comment. Meanwhile, Tushar Yadav, executive engineer (Swachh Bharat Mission) claimed that sanitation work does not fall under his jurisdiction. 

HSPCB has also flagged concerns about bulk waste generators mixing waste, which is further exacerbating the problem. Over the past months, residents have consistently reported illegal waste disposal and burning, urging immediate municipal intervention.

The HSPCB has now set a 15-day deadline for MCM to provide an explanation for its inaction and to implement immediate corrective measures. Failure to comply may result in legal proceedings and environmental penalties, HSPCB officials said. 

