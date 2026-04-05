Hry Saini unveils ₹120 cr projects, jobs push, infra plans in Faridabad

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday laid foundation stones for development works worth over ₹120 crore in Faridabad. Addressing the “Dhanyavaad Evam Viksit Faridabad Rally”, the CM said the city has witnessed unprecedented growth over the past decade and the latest projects will further accelerate holistic development in the region. Cleanliness mascot launched, fuel supply assured; focus on PMAY, Ayushman, pensions, MSP, and Lakhpati Didis alongside infra push and flood control plans. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The projects include a new rest house worth ₹50.61 crore, a dispensary-cum-CMO office at ₹41.7 crore, sewerage infrastructure works costing ₹25 crore, and a school building in Old Faridabad worth ₹3.45 crore.

“The government is committed to making Faridabad one of the cleanest cities in the country. This is not just a goal but a collective responsibility, and we urge citizens to actively participate in this mission,” Saini said.

Further, he unveiled a “cleanliness mascot” and comic to spread awareness. Later, he issued e-appointment letters to around 1,331 youths selected through a recent employment fair at JC Bose University.

Highlighting governance delivery, Saini said that out of 44 announcements made for the region on Saturday, 24 have already been completed while the remaining are progressing swiftly. He added that 60 out of 217 manifesto promises have been fulfilled within one and a half years, with work underway on others.

To reassure the residents, CM Saini dismissed concerns over fuel shortages, stating that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG are available across all fuel stations and agencies in the state, and urged people not to pay attention to rumours.

He then went on to highlight key welfare initiatives such as subsidised gas cylinders, minimum support price-based procurement for farmers, crop compensation schemes, social security pensions, and housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He added that schemes like Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu and free dialysis services are strengthening healthcare access, while transparent recruitment without “parchi-kharchi” is ensuring fairness in government jobs.

Speaking at the event, Union minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar highlighted the improved areas in the region such as highways, power supply, healthcare and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Haryana cabinet minister Vipul Goel said the vision of “Viksit Faridabad” is becoming a reality with sustained policy support and infrastructure push.

“Faridabad is rapidly emerging as a key growth centre. With improved connectivity, upcoming global corridor integration and infrastructure expansion, the city is on track to become an international urban hub,” Goel said.

Goel also said that Faridabad’s connectivity to the newly launched Jewar airport is expected to improve significantly, reducing travel time to around 30 minutes, while projects like the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will further enhance intercity mobility between Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida.

He assured that efforts are underway to make the city flood-free and announced that development works worth ₹985 crore have recently been approved in a Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) meeting.

The CM emphasised that the Budget 2026–27 prioritises inclusive growth, with provisions for farmers, women, youth and workers. Key announcements include the creation of 300,000 “Lakhpati Didis”, expansion of ration depots, increased minimum wages, and reservation benefits for Agniveers, aimed at strengthening economic and social empowerment.