HSPCB holds Palam Vihar drive to curb single-use plastic
HSPCB officials distributed cloth bags to vegetable vendors and jute bags to residents as recent seizures of banned plastic in Gurugram continued
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Gurugram Region (North), organised a cleanliness and awareness drive in Palam Vihar on Sunday to discourage the use of single-use plastic (SUP) and promote reusable alternatives, officials said on Monday.
During the drive, HSPCB officials spoke to vendors and residents about the environmental impact of prohibited plastic carry bags and urged them to use cloth and jute bags instead. Cloth bags were distributed among vegetable vendors, while jute bags were given to residents.
The awareness drive comes amid increased enforcement against prohibited plastic in Gurugram, with the HSPCB North team carrying out several seizures in recent months.
In September, the team seized 1,060kg of banned plastic from a unit in Khandsa Mandi and imposed a ₹25,000 penalty on its owner. The seized material was sent to a waste-to-energy plant in Sonipat for disposal.
In August, the board seized more than 1,700kg of banned plastic during a two-day enforcement drive in Badshahpur market and Tek Chand Nagar in Dhanwapur. Of this, 1,550kg was recovered from a unit in Dhanwapur, HSPCB officials said.
Later that month, another enforcement action resulted in the seizure of 1,912kg of non-compliant plastic from a trading company on Daultabad Road.
The board has been combining enforcement action with awareness programmes for market associations, shopkeepers and vendors. In August, an awareness programme at Kisan Bhawan was followed by an enforcement action in Daultabad. Traders were informed about penalties for violations and alternatives to prohibited plastic.
Under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, as amended, certain single-use plastic items are prohibited. Haryana has also imposed restrictions on the manufacture, sale, distribution, stocking, transportation and use of certain plastic carry bags.
HSPCB officials said inspections and awareness activities would continue to improve compliance and encourage the use of reusable alternatives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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