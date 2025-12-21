HSPCB issues show-cause notice to Manesar municipality over C&D waste dumping

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) over large-scale violations of the construction and demolition (C&D) Waste Management Rules, 2016, said officials. According to HSPCB officials, the notice follows inspections conducted on December 17 and 18 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Parveen Kumar/HT)

According to HSPCB officials, the notice follows inspections conducted on December 17 and 18 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), where it was found that construction debris from Manesar were dumped at 11 locations across Gurugram, mostly along busy roads and public spaces.

The notice directs MCM to explain within 15 days as to why action under Section 15 along with Section 19, of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 was not initiated. The board has warned that failure to respond within the given would lead to penalties and levy of environmental compensation.

To be sure, Section 15 of India’s Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, deals with penalties for violating the Act, its rules, orders, or directions, imposing punishments like imprisonment (up to 5 years initially, extendable to 7 years for continued violations beyond a year), hefty fines (up to ₹1 Lakh, plus ₹5,000/day for ongoing non-compliance), or both. Section 19 of the act lays down the rules for cognisance of offences

According to the inspection reports, heaps of C&D waste were found lying openly along roadsides and vacant plots. The violations were recorded at multiple stretches, between Rao Atar Singh Chowk and Dwarka Link Road in Sector 84, near Vatika India Next crossing along the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 83, Kargil Shaheed Sukhbeer Singh Marg in Sector 37, near the Gurgaon–Dwarka Expressway coverleaf flyover on NH-48, near a dharam kaanta in Sector 70, and at several points along Naurangpur Road in Sector 80. In several locations, the debris was found mixed with municipal solid waste, worsening dust pollution and posing risks to road safety and public health.

The notice underlines that under the C&D Waste Management Rules, local bodies are legally bound to ensure collection, segregation, transportation and scientific disposal of construction debris, especially during periods of severe air quality. It also cites directions issued under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) Stage 3 and 4, which mandate strict control of dust-generating activities.

Sidharth Bhargava, regional officer, HSPCB, Gurugram (South), said the violations were serious and widespread. “Despite clear rules and repeated directions, C&D waste was found dumped at multiple public locations. Responsibility is fixed on the local authority, and accountability of officers concerned is an integral part of enforcement,” said Bhargava .

When asked about the matter, MCM executive engineer Nijesh Manderna said the corporation has received the notice and is preparing a detailed reply, which will be submitted by Monday. “In the Manesar area, bulk waste generators are responsible for ensuring that their construction waste reaches authorised processing plants. We have already assessed the bulk waste generators and are compiling details for our response. Such violators should be issued challans,” he said.