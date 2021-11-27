HSVP directed to expedite construction of country club in Gurugram

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran has been directed to expedite the construction of a proposed country club in Sector 56, which has been delayed by several years. The directions were issued by AK Singh, principal secretary, town and country planning department (DTCP), during a meeting last week.

According to details of the meeting shared by the department, Singh also directed that the name of the country club should be changed to ‘Aravalli Club’. The principal secretary of DTCP is also the administrative secretary of the HSVP.

In 2014, the state government had announced the construction of country club for residents in Sector 56 and the HSVP had given the contract to a private firm for ₹11.88 crore. The deadline to complete the project was 15 months, which was extended repeatedly thereafter. The project remained incomplete despite inflated payment to the tune of ₹19.60 crore, officials said.

Singh, during a recent visit to the site, also pointed out that the progress was slow. “It was directed that the entry gates of the club be completed soon and the park adjoining it should also to be developed,” said a senior HSVP official, seeking anonymity.

During the meeting, Singh also directed that the GTPL Colony in Sector 34 developed by HSVP should be maintained in a better way. Singh also directed the officials to prepare a plan for the remaining vacant land in the colony, and discuss the proposal within a month.

The GTPL Colony has been developed as a commercial colony, and it is maintained by HSVP.