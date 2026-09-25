HSVP plans five-storey school with auditoriums, pool and sports facilities in Gurugram
HSVP officials said the school will have a five-storey building with facilities for sports and co-curricular activities
The Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) plans to develop a state-of-the-art school on a five-acre plot. The authority has started the process of appointing a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed school. The DPR is expected to be completed within four months, officials said.
HSVP officials said the school will have a five-storey building with facilities for sports and co-curricular activities. The consultant will also assess the estimated construction cost and prepare the design and structural framework for the campus.
“The proposed school will have facilities comparable to leading schools in the city, including two auditoriums, a swimming pool and other facilities required for an international school,” an official said.
According to the HSVP proposal, a 750-square-metre swimming pool will be built on the ground floor, along with separate changing rooms for staff and students.
The floor will also have a reception area, meeting room, director’s office, principal and vice-principal offices, an administrative office, visitor seating area, classrooms and a conference room.
Officials said the first floor will have a cafeteria and a yoga room. An 800-seat auditorium, a multi-purpose hall and rooms for music and dance will be built on the second floor. The third floor will have another 800-seat auditorium, a library, dance room, classrooms and a robotics laboratory. Sports facilities will be provided on the fourth floor.
“The school will have state-of-the-art amenities. The authority will construct the campus, while the decision on its operation will be taken later by higher authorities,” the HSVP official said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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