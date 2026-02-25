HSVP to procure 17,000 acres in Gurugram via e-Bhoomi portal

A day after unveiling plans for new residential sectors, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated a major land-procurement drive, officials said on Tuesday. The authority has directed its officials to upload details of nearly 17,000 acres across 51 sectors in Gurugram onto the e-Bhoomi portal as part of a statewide strategy to boost the supply of plotted housing and commercial property. Procurement part of 1.67 lakh acre statewide strategy cleared by CM; negotiations to start after portal window closes in each phase. (HT)

Directions were issued by the chief administrator, HSVP, on Monday to upload land details on the e-Bhoomi portal for procurement and eventual development. Across Haryana, the authority plans to procure a total of 167,000 acres, including 17,000 acres in Gurugram. Details will be uploaded phase-wise, allowing landowners willing to sell to enter negotiations with the authority.

HSVP officials said that a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini earlier this month approved the procurement of 167,000 acres under the e-Bhoomi scheme. The land will be purchased in three phases through negotiations in Gurugram, Faridabad, and other cities to increase residential and commercial real estate availability.

According to the plan, HSVP intends to procure 17,300 acres in the first phase in Gurugram across sectors 26, 36A, 37D, 59, 60, 61, 63, 63A, 67, 67A, 69, 70, 70A, 72, 76, 77, 78, 79, 79A, 79B, 82, 82A, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88A, 88B, 89, 89A, 90, 91, 92, 93, 95, 95A, 95B, 99, 102, 102A, and 103 to 113. Land details for these sectors have been uploaded, and landowners can express interest in selling from March 1 to April 30, after which negotiations will commence.

In the second phase, HSVP plans to procure 5,035 acres in the Sohna, Pataudi and Gwal Pahari blocks, with the portal open from May 1 to June 30. The third phase targets 1,203 acres in sectors 1, 3, 4 and 5 of Farrukhnagar, with the portal open from July 1 to August 31.

Beyond Gurugram, HSVP plans to procure 20,500 acres in Faridabad—4,500 acres in the first phase, followed by purchases in Palwal, Prithla and Nuh in the second phase, and in Tauru, parts of Faridabad, Ferozpur Jhirka and Hathin in the third.

HSVP officials noted that vacant land identified by the authority is either being purchased by private developers or converted into illegal colonies. “Land purchase is being planned under the e-Bhoomi scheme, and Gurugram’s land records have been uploaded to the e-Bhoomi portal. Interested landowners can express their desire to sell their land through this portal. HSVP will develop residential and commercial colonies on this land,” said Rakesh Saini, estate officer one, HSVP, Gurugram.

On Sunday, Chander Shekhar Khare, chief administrator, HSVP, clarified the authority’s approach. “This scheme will help in providing quality real estate to buyers. The authority will start the procurement in March,” he said, emphasizing that the authority will procure land through the e-Bhoomi portal or land pooling scheme but will not acquire it.