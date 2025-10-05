Illegal clinic run by fake doctor busted in Palwal; medicines, equipment seized

An unregistered clinic run by a man without a medical degree in Palwal was raided on Saturday by a joint team led by Sandeep Gehlan, district drug control officer, Faridabad (with additional charge of Palwal), and Dr Sanjay Singh, assistant senior medical officer (ASMO) primary health centre (PHC) Alika. Officials confirmed that further proceedings under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act are underway.

According to officials, the action was taken after a complaint was received through the Haryana chief minister’s window. During the inspection, it was found that Surender Kumar, 42, a resident of Silani village, Gurugram, had been treating patients in Maheshpur village, near Hanuman Mandir on Nuh Road without any valid medical degree, registration, or licence. The clinic had no signboard or registration details displayed.

According to officials, a thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of a large stock of allopathic medicines, medical equipment, syringes, dressing material, BP monitors, stethoscopes, glucometers, antibiotics, syrups and injections. On questioning, the accused admitted that he had studied only up to Class 10 and was treating patients solely on the basis of “experience.”

Officials confirmed that Kumar was not registered with any State Medical Council or the National Medical Commission (NMC) and did not hold a drug licence. He also failed to produce purchase or sale records for the seized medicines.

The team confiscated 29 varieties of allopathic medicines under Section 22 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 using Form-16. Additionally, 17 partially used medicines, injections, and equipment were seized by Dr Sanjay Singh under the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019.

Gehlan said that practising medicine without qualification and permission constitutes a punishable offence under Section 34 of the NMC Act, 2019, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An FIR was registered against Kumar at Sadar police station, Palwal, and he was booked and handed over to police on the spot, officials said.

The seized medicines were later produced before the chief judicial magistrate court in Palwal, where custody orders were obtained. Officials confirmed that further proceedings under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act are underway.

The district drug control department said such crackdowns would continue to ensure public health and safety. “Action will remain strict against those illegally practicing medicine without qualifications or licences, as such activities put people’s lives at risk,” said Gehlan.