Illegal construction works continue in Palam Vihar despite DTCP's warning, allege residents

Published on Aug 14, 2022 11:03 PM IST
Published on Aug 14, 2022 11:03 PM IST

The construction works of illegal commercial establishments in Palam Vihar are in full swing, despite continuous anti-encroachment drives being carried out by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) across the city, alleged the residents
ByHT Correspondent

The construction works of illegal commercial establishments in Palam Vihar are in full swing, despite continuous anti-encroachment drives being carried out by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) across the city, alleged the residents.

The residents have been complaining about the illegal establishments in Palam Vihar, following which, the DTCP has decided to conduct an inspection in the area and take up the matter with the authorities concerned, if violations are found, at the earliest.

According to residents, the DTCP sealed “58 illegal flats” in Palam Vihar’s Block C2 in July this year. “Only four dwelling units can be built on a plot, however, the owners and contractors had developed multiple units there... Despite this, construction works were being carried out on one of the sealed properties. This is clearly illegal, and we urge the DTCP to take immediate action against the violators,” said a resident of Block C2, requesting anonymity.

Following the sealing of illegal properties, the DTCP had also recommended cancellation of the occupation certificates of the parties concerned, and urged the revenue authorities to halt registration deeds of the plots.

Amit Madholia, district town planning (enforcement), meanwhile, said, “We will take up the matter with the authorities concerned to ensure there are no such violations in the area.”

