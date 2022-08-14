Illegal construction works continue in Palam Vihar despite DTCP’s warning, allege residents
The construction works of illegal commercial establishments in Palam Vihar are in full swing, despite continuous anti-encroachment drives being carried out by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) across the city, alleged the residents.
The residents have been complaining about the illegal establishments in Palam Vihar, following which, the DTCP has decided to conduct an inspection in the area and take up the matter with the authorities concerned, if violations are found, at the earliest.
According to residents, the DTCP sealed “58 illegal flats” in Palam Vihar’s Block C2 in July this year. “Only four dwelling units can be built on a plot, however, the owners and contractors had developed multiple units there... Despite this, construction works were being carried out on one of the sealed properties. This is clearly illegal, and we urge the DTCP to take immediate action against the violators,” said a resident of Block C2, requesting anonymity.
Following the sealing of illegal properties, the DTCP had also recommended cancellation of the occupation certificates of the parties concerned, and urged the revenue authorities to halt registration deeds of the plots.
Amit Madholia, district town planning (enforcement), meanwhile, said, “We will take up the matter with the authorities concerned to ensure there are no such violations in the area.”
Various events to mark I-Day in U.P. capital
The state government is all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with fervour on Monday. The main function will be held between the Vidha Bhavan and the Lok Bhavan. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will unfurl the national flag at the function. Preparations for the special event were in full swing on Sunday. Honouring India's culture This year's Independence Day is special as India is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
Nation turns 75: Pune’s magnificent contribution to India’s freedom struggle
Pune as a city may be changing along with the times, making way for two tier flyovers, metro and high-rise buildings, but as India celebrates its 75th year of independence, this once quite place played a major role in the freedom struggle. Areas like Ganeshkhind road, Sadashiv peth, Narayan peth, Deccan are witness to the beginning of the freedom struggle.
Dawn of a new era: Charting Pune’s journey as nation turns 75
As the country gears up for the 75th anniversary of its Independence, Pune, the state's cultural capital, has borne witness to a fascinating period of the freedom struggle, and also a boom post-independence. In 1942, it was only panic and fear that enforced the city as places liked Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Colombo were bombed in the first week of April 1942 after World War II broke out. The fear, clearly over taking everything else.
U.P. CM Yogi, dy CMs take part in silent march highlighting partition pain
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak besides Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh participated in a silent march from the Lok Bhawan to the GPO in Lucknow on Sunday. The silent march was taken out to highlight the horrors of partition. The Bharatiya Janata Party has named the occasion 'Vibhajan vibhishika smriti diwas (horrors of partition remembrance day).'
Over 1L to sing national anthem at RamgarhTal in Gkp on I-Day
Lucknow: Over one lakh people will assemble at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur on Independence Day to sing the national anthem. The people were urged to carry the national flag while assembling near the Ramgarh Tal, Vice chairman, Gorakhpur Development Authority, Prem Ranjan Singh said. The national anthem will be sung at 6 pm on Monday. The Air Force band will play patriotic songs. The Ramgarh Tal and Digvijay Nath Park have been decorated with colourful lights.
