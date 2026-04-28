The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Gurugram on Monday raided an unlicensed medical store in Jharsa village (Sector 37) and recovered narcotic and restricted medicines, including 240 codeine cough syrups, 80 medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits and 2,250 tramadol tablets, officials said. Illegal medical store busted in Gurugram, narcotics seized in raid

Acting on a tip-off, a team inspected a medical store around 10.30am and found the drugs stored illegally inside the shop. Amandeep Chauhan, drug control officer of FDA Haryana’s Gurugram wing, said the department had received a complaint about illegal stocking and supply of narcotics in Jharsa and nearby areas. “Upon visiting the shop, we found that the seller neither had a licence nor had any permission to stock these drugs,” he said.

The accused, a resident of Madan Puri or nearby Sector 7 and believed to be aged 35–40 years, was handed over to the police’s anti-narcotics cell along with the seized supplies. Mukesh Kumar, drug control officer, said the accused claimed he had been supplying these drugs and MTP kits for the past 10–12 days. “Investigations are underway to ascertain the source of his large supplies,” he said.

The preliminary probe suggests the accused was allegedly running a distribution network supplying narcotics and MTP kits directly to consumers or through intermediaries, officers said. They added that samples were collected under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the premises sealed. An FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered, and police said the accused will be arrested soon.

In a separate raid, FDA officials inspected a private clinic in Gandhi Nagar around 11.30pm and arrested a resident of Sector 10 for allegedly practising without a valid licence for 18 months. “Around 36 types of medicines, test reports and medical equipment were seized,” said Suresh Kumar, drug control officer. An FIR was registered, and he was arrested on Monday evening.