Illegal path lab owner arrested from Manesar

Published on Feb 02, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Police said that the suspect, Amarjeet Kumar, was carrying out various tests such as AIDS, Hepatitis-C, rapid antigen for Covid-19 without a license, at the laboratory in Naharpur.

On January 30, officials had raided and sealed two other illegal laboratories in Sohna. (AP)
ByHT Correspondent

A man was arrested on Wednesday for running an illegal pathological laboratory for the last few years in Manesar, police said on Thursday.

Kumar, who was later granted bail, told the police that he had acquired a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from Jaipur in 2018 but had not got it registered within the state.

Police said that seven diagnostic reports, of which two were signed by the suspect, empty letter heads, a testing machine and several kinds of testing kits were seized from the centre.

An FIR was lodged against the accused under section 336 of Indian Penal Code and section 15(2)(B) of Indian Medical Council Act, said police.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, station house officer of Manesar police station, said: “Kumar violated the rules of the Haryana government running the centre without registering his degree in the state.”

On January 30, officials had raided and sealed two other illegal laboratories in Sohna.

