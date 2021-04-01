In Gurugram, underground bins with tracking system to segregate waste

For the first time in Haryana, GPS-enabled underground waste bins have been built at Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk and opposite the PWD rest house at Civil Lines.

There are two stainless steel bins at each location -- one for dry and the other for wet waste. They are nine feet in height, of which six feet is underground, and is three feet wide. Each bin has a storage capacity of 1.1 cubic meters. The GPS will help people find the trash bin, and a sensor in it will tell the civic body how much trash the bin carried.

Similar systems are in place in Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Dharamsala and Surat.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) built the system at a cost of around ₹3.5 lakh for each bin and will launch it next week.

Ecogreen, the MCG concessionaire for door-to-door waste collection, was tasked with setting up the bins at various points across the city and will be responsible for managing it.

“The biggest advantage of an underground bin is that it reduces stench considerably and also prevents animals from accessing it. The land near the bins has to be cleaned, and its perimeter fenced. Along with pasting awareness messages near the facility, the remaining work will take a few days to complete,” said Sanjeev Sharma, official spokesperson, Ecogreen.

Ecogreen officials said the bin could be vacuum cleaned through an outlet. They said that they are exploring the possibility of introducing software that will send an alert on the mobile of their staff when the garbage level was above 70%.

MCG officials said that the two facilities are being launched on a trial basis while they are also contemplating opening this facility at four more locations in the city within the next three months.

“Any facility that is convenient or provides a solution to problems is always supported by the MCG. We initiate trials to check if they are making a difference on-ground and for identifying possible solutions or changes to make it even better. Depending on the success of the underground bins, we will target to introduce them in each of the four MCG zones and eventually ensure all municipal wards and residential sectors are covered across the city,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.