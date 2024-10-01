Independent candidates gain momentum in Gurgaon, defies other parties’ pressure

Naveen Goyal, recently expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for six years, is gaining widespread support as an independent candidate in the upcoming assembly elections, said locals and political experts. Contesting from Gurugram, Goyal has rallied fellow defecting leaders and secured backing from all 36 major communities in Gurgaon. After being denied a ticket by the BJP, Goyal decided to contest independently, refusing to bow to party pressure. Independent candidate Naveen Goyal addresses the public at a rally in Sector 7 on September 29. (HT Photo)

Union minister Piyush Goyal had issued an ultimatum on September 19, asking Goyal to withdraw as an independent candidate and support BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma, the former BJP leader said. However, Goyal declined to comply. “I will not step down. The people of Gurugram have inspired me to stand for real change,” the independent candidate from Gurugram said.

The BJP on Sunday expelled eight rebel leaders, including Goyal, for six years for contesting as Independents. Besides Goyal, the list of suspended members includes Sandeep Garg from Ladwa, Jilaram Sharma from Assandh, Devendra Kadyan from Ganaur, Bachchan Singh Arya from Safidon, Ranjit Chautala from Rania, Radha Ahlawat from Meham, and Kehar Singh Rawat from Hathin.

Goyal’s manifesto focusses on addressing the pressing issues of Gurugram’s urban governance, including improving infrastructure, waste management, public transportation, healthcare, and government schools. In his recent campaigning rallies, he has pledged to resolve the city’s persistent traffic problems, repair pothole-ridden roads, and tackle waterlogging issues. The independent candidate has also distinguished his campaigns by adopting an eco-friendly approach, with the rejection of traditional campaigning methods like posters and rallies, opting instead for digital meetings and social media outreach. This eco-conscious method aligns with his manifesto point of promoting a clean environment, he said. “We have shown that you don’t need crores to run a campaign. With minimal resources, we are reaching the people directly and meaningfully,” Goyal added.

His campaign team, comprising professionals and volunteers, conducts regular Zoom meetings, allowing citizens to directly raise concerns and participate in discussions. This transparency and accountability have resonated with many voters who feel disconnected from traditional political parties. Goyal’s approach contrasts sharply with his BJP and Congress rivals, whom he criticises for being out of touch with the people, he said.

Meanwhile, adding to Goyal’s momentum is Sanjay Lal, another independent candidate from Gurgaon. “My team is a united group of highly professional individuals who came together just 25 days ago. A simple Zoom call made us realise that the residents of Gurugram must take matters into their own hands. We’re fed up with the mismanagement—flooded roads, broken infrastructure, and garbage littering our streets. As working-class citizens, we don’t have money to waste, so we decided to minimise our environmental impact by reducing plastic and paper use in our campaign,” he said.

Lal’s campaign similarly focusses on core urban problems like upgrading healthcare, ensuring 24/7 electricity, and reducing environmental impact by minimising plastic and paper use. “Instead of traditional rallies, we conduct daily Google and Zoom meetings, inviting over a hundred residents to engage with us directly. This approach has proven effective, allowing for healthy discussions and valuable suggestions,” Lal said.