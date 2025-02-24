Independents rise as party picks struggle to canvass in Gururgam civic polls

As Gurugram’s municipal elections campaigning enters their final phase, independent candidates, many of whom are former councillors, have emerged as formidable challengers to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress-backed nominees. Their deep-rooted local connection has not only earned them significant support but also hindered the campaigning efforts of major party candidates in several wards, alleged other candidates. Despite the rising influence of independent candidates, BJP and Congress leaders remain confident that party loyalty will play a decisive role in the election outcome. (HT Archive)

Several BJP and Congress nominees have admitted that they are struggling to access key residential areas for canvassing, as supporters of independent candidates dominate these spaces. In some cases, party-backed candidates have been denied entry into gated communities, apartment complexes, and village clusters where former councillors still wield influence.

Party-backed candidates struggle to campaign

Pankaj Dawar, a Congress leader, said, “In some localities, people openly support independents and do not even let us meet RWAs or hold meetings. Their dominance is making it difficult for us to present our vision.”

Rao Narbir Singh, cabinet minister, echoed similar concerns, adding, “In several areas, our BJP candidates are facing resistance from local residents who openly back independent contenders. They are not allowing us to campaign freely or hold public meetings. Despite this, we are confident that voters will ultimately support the BJP, recognizing the party’s long-term commitment to development and governance.”

Former councillors gain ground

In Ward 15, former councillor Praveen Lata Rakesh Yadav, who was denied a BJP ticket, is receiving strong backing, making it difficult for the party’s official nominee to campaign. Yadav, who previously secured MCG governance for areas like South City-2, Nirvana Country, Rosewood City, and Uppal South End, has emphasised her achievements, including infrastructure improvements such as new water boosters, drainage systems, footpaths, and streetlights.

Praveen Lata Rakesh Yadav, former councillor contesting independently in Ward 15 after being a denied a ticket by BJP. (HT Photo)

Yadav’s supporters, including retired army officers, government employees, and senior citizens, have been vocal in their endorsement. “She has always been available and worked for us, unlike party-backed candidates who don’t even know our problems,” said Mohini Sharma, a South City-2 resident.

Similarly, in Ward 23, independent candidate Rama Rani Rathee, a former BJP councillor, has amassed significant support, making it challenging for her opponent to campaign freely. “This election is about governance, not party politics. People are tired of councillors who did nothing for their wards and only show up when elections are near,” said Rathee, who has promised to prioritise infrastructure, sanitation, and security.

Former BJP councillor Rama Rani Rathee contesting from Ward 23. (HT Photo)

Residents in areas like DLF City Phase 1, Sector 28, Chakkarpur Village, Maruti Vihar, and Saraswati Vihar have echoed this sentiment. “Party-backed councillors neglected us for years. Why should we even listen to them now?” asked Sangeeta Singh, a resident of DLF Phase 1.

Party candidates banking on party symbol

Despite the rising influence of independent candidates, BJP and Congress leaders remain confident that party loyalty will play a decisive role in the election outcome.

Anil Arya, a political expert, said, “While independent candidates have gained ground due to their local presence and past work, the influence of party symbols cannot be underestimated. Many voters, especially in urban areas, still associate governance and development with established political parties.”

“Even if independent candidates have influence, voters ultimately trust established parties. Not everyone openly supports us, but we are confident they will vote for the party symbol,” said Amit Sabharwal, a resident of Sector 65.

With just days left before polling on March 2, the contest remains unpredictable. The presence of influential independent candidates has disrupted traditional party dominance, turning the election into a direct contest between governance experience and party loyalty. “The party symbol provides a sense of stability and continuity, which works in favour of candidates backed by BJP and Congress, Arya added.