INLD to rebuild party structure across 8 Hry districts by April 25

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has set an April 25 deadline to complete its organisational restructuring in eight Haryana districts as part of a major push to revive the party. The announcement came during a high-level meeting chaired by INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala in Gurugram on Thursday, attended by newly appointed national and state executive members and district presidents. Senior INLD members at Thursday’s press meet. (HT Photo)

The restructuring drive covers Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Palwal, Mewat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Sonipat. Prakash Bharti and Karan Chautala have been tasked with appointing remaining office-bearers in these districts and submitting detailed reports to the party headquarters.

District presidents were instructed to establish party offices and appoint secretaries at the earliest. “Individuals who merely show their faces without contributing meaningfully will have no place in the organisation,” Chautala warned, highlighting the inclusion of clean-image individuals aligned with Chaudhary Devi Lal’s ideals. He also directed the re-engagement of former members who had left the party due to “misunderstandings”.

According to party officials, after April 25, Abhay Chautala will begin visiting large villages across all 90 Haryana Assembly constituencies to interact directly with residents and expose “the collusion between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress”.

Chautala also accused former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda of sabotaging INLD’s inclusion in the INDIA alliance. “Bhupinder Hooda, at BJP’s behest, prevented INLD’s entry, leading to our electoral setbacks. Had we been included, we would have won all ten Lok Sabha seats,” he claimed.

INLD state president Rampal Majra, meanwhile, backed Chautala’s leadership and said public sentiment is turning in INLD’s favour for the 2029 Assembly elections. He alleged that BJP, Congress, and JJP repeatedly collaborated to retain BJP’s hold on power.