Gurugram students excel in ISC, ICSE board exams

Gurugram: The council for Indian school certificate examinations (CISCE), New Delhi on Sunday declared the results of ISC (class 12) and ICSE (class 10) examinations. The council said that 96.93 percent students passed the ISC exams while 98.94 percent students passed the ICSE examination. Gurugram: Students celebrate their success after announcement of ICSE Board class 10th exam results, at a school in Gurugram, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_14_2023_000161B) (PTI)

As per the CISCE, 2397 students from 25 schools in Haryana took the ICSE examination while 861 students from 12 schools took the ISC examination.

The council said that pass percentage for class 10th was 99.67 percent while for the class 12th, the pass percentage was 99.77 percent in Haryana.

The council said that in ICSE (10th), girls have done better than boys with their pass percentage is 99.72 percent while the boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.62 percent. In the ISC category, the boys have performed better with pass percentage of 100 percent while girls have achieved a pass percentage of 99.55 percent.

Meanwhile, in Gurugram various schools also shared their individual results with students from Shri Ram School, Aravali and Mulsari campuses, Scottish High and several others scoring high in their board exams.

Manika Sharma, director, The Shri Ram Schools, Gurugram said that the students of both Moulsari campus and Aravali campus have performed exceptionally and scored high. “All our students have emerged victorious with fabulous results for both, the 10th grade (ICSE) and 12th grade (ISC) examinations. At the ISC level, Samika Ranjan scored an astounding 99.5% with Sarah Mundewadi and Diya Singh second in lead, having scored an impressive 99.25%. For ICSE, Manan Mishra achieved 98.8% with Zoya Yadav, Mihir Kulgod, and Suhaani Sriram with a close 98.6%. This result became possible due to.hard work and dedication of teachers and support by the parents,” she said.

The Scottish High International School in a statement said that it has attained 100 percent result for both ICSE and ISC Board examinations 2022-23. The school said that 32 students* have obtained a perfect score of 100 percent in various subjects and 20 students scored 99% in various subjects.

In ISC, the school said Arnav Daryani topped the Science stream with 98.5 percent, Aarushi Mittal is the topper in the Commerce stream with 97.75 percent while Riti Aggarwal topped the Humanities stream with 97.7 percent marks.

Lt Atul Katarya Memorial School in a statement said that several students from their schools also got fop marks in the examination, the result of which was declared on Sunday. The school said that out of 87 students who appeared for the exam, 46 students obtained 90% and above and 77 students obtained distinction.

The ICSE examinations were held from February 27 to March 29 while ISC 2023 exams took place from February 13 till March 31.