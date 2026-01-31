Jodhpur officials visit Manesar to review wastewater treatment operations

A delegation from the Jodhpur district administration visited the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in IMT Manesar Sector 6 on Thursday, said officials on Saturday. Officials said the primary objective of the visit was to study the technology used to treat polluted water discharged from the IMT industrial area. The delegation included senior officials from the municipal corporation.

The delegation included senior officials from the municipal corporation. Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) said the Jodhpur team conducted a thorough inspection of the facility. According to the officials, there are plans to set up a similar CETP in Jodhpur.

“They observed the process of treating sewage water discharged from the industrial areas of IMT Manesar. The plant purifies millions of liters of polluted water every day,” said MCM commissioner Pradeep Singh. “This plant in Manesar is based on a zero liquid discharge model, which is environmentally friendly.”

According to officials, the delegation visited the plant’s control room, treatment tanks, and laboratory. Officials from the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) were also present during the inspection.

The CETP was established by HSIIDC in 2017. The plant was built to curb outflow of polluting industrial-grade effluents from Manesar and to promote use of recycled water among IMT industries, said officials.

“The plant currently operates at a capacity of 55 million liters per day (MLD), effectively treating industrial wastewater from the IMT Manesar area,” said a MCM official.