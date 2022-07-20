Joint committee inspects areas around Bandhwari landfill

A joint committee of the pollution department, district administration and the forest department inspected forest areas in the Aravallis, particularly those around the Bandhwari waste treatment plant on Monday. The aim of the inspection was to check whether solid waste and leachate from the plant is being released illegally into the hills.

The National Green tribunal asked the involved departments to form a joint committee on May 27 this year, and submit a report on the matter following an inspection.

The directions were issued in response to a petition filed by city-based environmentalist Vivek Kamboj. The petition entailed allegations involving illegal dumping of waste in the Aravallis.

“Areas around the Bandhwari land fill were inspected and facts ascertained by the team. The report will be submitted in accordance with directions from the court,” said Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board.

According to Kamboj’s petition, solid waste and leachate was being illegally dumped and released into the forest areas by Ecogreen Energy, concessionaire of the waste treatment plant. “The concessionaire is responsible for dumping waste illegally into the forests. A chemical analysis of the leachate showed that it is toxic and harmful, causing damage the ecosystem and ground water table” said Vasihali Chandra Rana, a city-based environment activist.

Ecogreen Energy, however, refuted these allegations. “Ecogreen is an environment conscious organisation and follows all compliances. We are monitored by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and other government agencies. So far, we have not received any complaints,” a spokesperson for the concessionaire said.

