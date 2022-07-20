Joint committee inspects areas around Bandhwari landfill
A joint committee of the pollution department, district administration and the forest department inspected forest areas in the Aravallis, particularly those around the Bandhwari waste treatment plant on Monday. The aim of the inspection was to check whether solid waste and leachate from the plant is being released illegally into the hills.
The National Green tribunal asked the involved departments to form a joint committee on May 27 this year, and submit a report on the matter following an inspection.
The directions were issued in response to a petition filed by city-based environmentalist Vivek Kamboj. The petition entailed allegations involving illegal dumping of waste in the Aravallis.
“Areas around the Bandhwari land fill were inspected and facts ascertained by the team. The report will be submitted in accordance with directions from the court,” said Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board.
According to Kamboj’s petition, solid waste and leachate was being illegally dumped and released into the forest areas by Ecogreen Energy, concessionaire of the waste treatment plant. “The concessionaire is responsible for dumping waste illegally into the forests. A chemical analysis of the leachate showed that it is toxic and harmful, causing damage the ecosystem and ground water table” said Vasihali Chandra Rana, a city-based environment activist.
Ecogreen Energy, however, refuted these allegations. “Ecogreen is an environment conscious organisation and follows all compliances. We are monitored by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and other government agencies. So far, we have not received any complaints,” a spokesperson for the concessionaire said.
Residents furious over damaged road in Tingrenagar
PUNE A 1.5km stretch of road between the airport and Tingrenagar – constructed around eight months ago by a private contractor through the road department of the Pune Municipal Corporation – has become a daily hurdle for hundreds of residents after being washed away almost entirely since the beginning of heavy rains.
Poor sanitation, rains breed water-borne diseases in Pune
Cases of water-borne diseases like diarrhoea and typhoid have doubled in the city limits as rainfall continued in Pune, said city-based doctors. Dr Anand Kalaskar MBBS MD, consultant physician, Apollo Clinic, Pune said that there is a 20% rise in Diarrhoea and typhoid patients. Another practitioner, Dr Vichar Nigam, consultant internal medicine at Manipal Hospital Kharadi Pune said that cases have doubled in a week.
Reinfection rate higher in Covid subvariants: Pune experts
Pune district continues to report the highest Covid positivity rate in Maharashtra. Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) scientist Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, who is involved in genome sequencing work in Maharashtra, said that different variants have a different rate of reinfections. Dr Karyakarte said that so far BA.4 and BA.5 subvariant samples found in Maharashtra were very less. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.
Contracts of four firms revoked for delaying power projects in U.P.
The UP Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj has ordered cancellation of contracts of four companies for delay in completion of power transmission projects awarded to them. Devraj issued orders while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing transmission projects under the UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd here on Tuesday. Devraj also heads the UPPTCL as its chairman.
PMC claims 90% potholes repaired, citizens counter
While the Pune Municipal Corporation is claiming to have patched-up 90% of the city's potholes, citizens and activists are begging to differ. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “As there are no rains for the last three days, the civic administration is working on a war footing to repair the potholes. The PMC has mended nearly 90% of the potholes and attended to places that are prone to waterlogging.”
