Kanwariya killed, 2 others injured after truck rams into motorcycle near Manesar

A 17-year-old kanwariya was killed and two others sustained severe injuries when a speeding truck allegedly hit a motorcycle on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Wednesday near Manesar. The accident triggered protests by other pilgrims, who blocked both sides of the NH-48 resulting in traffic congestion for two hours on the expressway. Kanwariyas carrying holy water from River Ganga going back to their hometown in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)

The incident took place around 2.45am when the kanwariyas were on their way to Rajasthan. The deceased was identified as Hemant Meena of Paneda in Behror, Rajasthan.

Karan Goel, deputy commissioner of Police (West), said over 200 policemen were sent to the spot to control the situation. “Traffic was disrupted for nearly two hours on both sides of the expressway and the stretch between Kherki Daula and defunct Sirhaul toll plaza witnessed slow movement of traffic. It took two hours to pacify the pilgrims,” he said.

Goel said the truck driver was arrested and the vehicle was impounded. A case has been registered at Kherki Daula police station.

“An overloaded truck transporting sand was speeding on the expressway when it rammed into the motorbike that was trailing the kanwariya procession. Our brother Hemant died on the spot and two others who were also on the motorbike suffered severe injuries and fractures. They are undergoing treatment. The injured have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger,” said Sunil Kumar Yadav, a kawariya from Kotputli in Rajasthan.

Surinder Yadav, a resident of Rajasthan, said they were a group of 70 people who had gone to Haridwar to get Dak Kanwar. “The truck was speeding and rammed into the motorbike from behind. We have handed over a memorandum to deputy commissioner and have demanded ₹50 lakh compensation , medical expenses for the injured and a government job for the kin of the deceased,” he said.

Kanwars are pilgrims who carry water from the Ganga to perform ‘jal abhishek’ of Shivalings during the Hindu month of Sawan.

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that they have made comprehensive security arrangements for the pilgrimage. The city has been divided into different zones, and each zone has been assigned a dedicated team of police personnel. The health department has stationed ambulances at key locations such as Sirhaul Toll, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Kherki Daula, and Ghamdoj Toll for immediate medical assistance.

An advisory has been issued to the public to avoid using the routes designated for the yatra. The DCP said all pilgrims have been requested to travel in the safe lane created by the traffic police on the left side of the roads.

Posters and banners have been put up by the traffic police at various places, which contain important information such as the route maps, location of the medical camps, and contact numbers of the police personnel. “Traffic police personnel equipped with reflective jackets and batons have been employed at every intersection to assist the pilgrims in crossing them,” Vij said.