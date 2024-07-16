 Kazakh woman allegedly raped by staff at Gurugram hospital; suspect arrested - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kazakh woman allegedly raped by staff at Gurugram hospital; suspect arrested

ByLeena Dhankhar
Jul 16, 2024 01:09 PM IST

Police said that the Kazakh woman was undergoing treatment after a knee surgery and the hospital staff allegedly raped her when she was under sedatives

The Gurugram police have arrested a 24-year-old staff of a private hospital in Sector 51 for allegedly raping a 50-year-old woman from Kazakhstan who was undergoing treatment after a knee surgery, official said on Tuesday.

Police said the alleged incident happened at Artemis hospital in Gurugram Sector 51 on Sunday morning . (Representational image)
Police said the alleged incident happened at Artemis hospital on Sunday morning and the accused, Thakur, who goes by his first name, was arrested the same day. He belongs to Khairtal in Tijara district of Rajasthan.

A senior police officer said that the woman was admitted to the hospital on July 9 for her knee surgery. “Her surgery was done on July 13 and she was alone in the room. The attendant raped her while she was under sedatives early morning. The woman raised an alarm and told her daughter, who informed police,” he said requesting anonymity.

Police said a team from Sector 50 police station reached the spot, recorded the woman’s statement and a case was registered under Section 64 (2) (e) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The hospital management said, “Artemis Hospital always prioritises the safety of its patients. In lieu of this allegation we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that all parties involved are treated with fairness and a thorough and impartial investigation is conducted so that truth & justice prevails. Till the time of investigation, he would be temporarily out of service.”

News / Cities / Gurugram / Kazakh woman allegedly raped by staff at Gurugram hospital; suspect arrested
