Key elevated road on Hero Honda Chowk in the works in Gurugram

Gurugram: Gurugram MP and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh will meet Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday to discuss various highway projects in the district that are being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Singh is expected to press for the elevated road project between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bahrdwaj Chowk, which will further connect with Dwarka expressway.

Singh said that several issues such as early completion of the Dwarka expressway project, shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza, the Gururgam-Pataudi-Rewari highway project which is being taken up by NHAI are likely to be discussed during the meeting. “There are several key infrastructure works such as flyovers at Bawal Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, and proposed repair of the Delhi Jaipur highway that will be reviewed in the meeting,” he said.

Singh said that he will discuss the key project of constructing an elevated road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk as this project will be easier to execute and make commuting easier. “The land required for constructing the surface road is still not available. Many utilities have to be shifted and it will take more time to complete the surface road. It will be easier to construct tan elevated road on this stretch,” he said.

Presently, the surface road project between these two points is being taken up by NHAI and the project is being funded by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

An official of GMDA said that if elevated road project is approved by the transport ministry, then cost of the project will increase but the commuting will become easier. “The cost will be borne by either the central or the state government,” he said.

Senior officials of the GMDA’s engineering wing will also be present in the meeting.