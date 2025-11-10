Khattar announces single licence for metro and last-mile services

Union minister for housing, urban affairs and power Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the expansion of metro services across India is being undertaken to ease traffic congestion in the country’s crowded cities. He announced that a separate licence for last-mile connectivity will no longer be required, as it will now be integrated with the metro service licence itself. Minister Khattar (second from right) also launched the PM e-Bus Service logo and announced Bhubaneswar as host city for the 19th Urban Mobility India conference in 2026. (@mlkhattar)

Khattar made the announcement at the valedictory session of the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference, which concluded in Gurugram on Sunday.

Emphasising the need to strengthen sustainable transport, the minister said increasing the use of electric vehicles (EVs) and addressing challenges related to charging infrastructure are key to improving urban mobility. “India has surplus electricity, which will ensure sufficient power for charging stations,” Khattar said. He added that the government was exploring new technologies such as superchargers, which can reduce charging time significantly.

Khattar also stressed the importance of digital payment integration, saying there was a strong need to promote National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) and QR code-based ticketing systems to simplify commuter experience and improve interoperability between transport networks.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, GMRL managing director Dr Chandra Shekhar Khare said participants at the three-day conference discussed the future of urban mobility policies and reaffirmed a shared commitment to giving a new direction to India’s mobility framework. “The insights, innovative ideas and policy suggestions emerging from the conference will help state governments and municipal bodies take concrete steps to strengthen urban mobility in their regions,” Khare said.

On the occasion, Khattar also presented awards for top-performing organisations in the urban mobility sector. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Limited, Chennai, received the award for ‘City with the Best Public Transport System’, while BRTS Company Limited, Hubballi–Dharwad, received a commendation certificate in the same category. Udaipur Smart City Limited was awarded for the Best Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) initiative, and Thrissur (State Mission Management) received a special mention.

The union minister also launched the logo and official website of the PM e-Bus Service during the ceremony. He announced that the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) conference and exhibition will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from October 23 to 25, 2026, with the theme “Urban Accessibility and Livability in the Digital Age.”