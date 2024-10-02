Khattar campaings for Rao Narbir Singh, woos Punjabi voters

Visiting Gurugram on Wednesday to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rao Narbir Singh, former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said Singh’s victory was necessary to ensure that the city got proper roads, efficient waste processing at landfill sites, improved sanitation, better drainage systems to prevent waterlogging and increased night patrolling to ensure the safety of women. Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar accompanied by the BJP pick for Badshahpur Rao Narbir Singh (second from left) in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a rally in Hasanpur village in Badshahpur constituency, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said, “Rao Narbir Singh’s win will bring significant improvements to infrastructure and development in Badshahpur,” said Khattar. He praised Singh’s leadership, calling him an “aggressive leader who will fight for the people’s progress”.

Khattar’s visit is seen as a strategic move to attract Punjabi voters, a key demographic in Gurugram. He urged supporters to intensify their efforts in the final days of campaigning and highlighted the development work already initiated by the BJP in the region.

Khattar spent time interacting with residents in Hasanpur, reiterating Singh’s commitment to development. With Singh as their legislator, it would lead to visible changes in the area within six months, Khattar said.

“With Rao Narbir Singh as your MLA, you will see proper sanitation, clean drains, and clear roads,” Khattar assured villagers.

He also emphasised that the BJP government would ensure that the landfill site is cleared of all waste by successfully processing the legacy waste at the site, besides improving the overall quality of life for residents.

The rally also saw prominent Gurjar community leaders urging voters to support Singh.

South Delhi MP Ramsingh Bidhuri, former MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, and BJP leader Brahm Singh Tanwar addressed the gathering, emphasising that the BJP has always shown respect to the Gurjar community and fulfilled their demands. They expressed confidence that all Gurjar villages in the Badshahpur constituency would support Singh, thus ensuring his victory.

Bidhuri highlighted Singh’s development track record, stating, “In my 54 years of political life, I have rarely seen a leader with the strength and integrity of Rao Narbir Singh. His ability to deliver on promises is unmatched, and his development record speaks for itself.”

He added that Singh enjoys widespread support beyond the Gurjar community, making a BJP win in Badshahpur highly likely.

Tanwar praised Singh’s reputation as a “man of development” known throughout Haryana. “Rao Narbir Singh has a clean image and knows how to get things done,” he said, assuring voters that Singh’s leadership would bring tangible improvements to the area.

Describing Singh as a reliable leader who follows through on commitments. Jaunapuria pointed to major projects such as the Dwarka Expressway, which Singh helped bring to fruition.

“The public’s love and support for Rao Narbir Singh show that his place in Chandigarh is already secured,” Jaunapuria said.

With the elections fast approaching, Khattar’s visit has bolstered the BJP’s campaign in Gurugram, with promises of improved infrastructure, safety, and sanitation at the forefront of the party’s agenda.