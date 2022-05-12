Khattar pitches Global City project to industry, realtors in Mumbai

Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his vision is to develop the Global City Project as the central business district of Gurugram with a focus on modern technology, low-carbon green infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors.

Chairing the second roundtable on the Global City project with realtors in Mumbai, Khattar said t5he project will be developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), a nodal agency of the government. The first roundtable was held in Gurugram on April 1.

“The vision is to develop this project as the central business district of Gurugram with a focus on modern technology sectors and future oriented industries, low-carbon green infrastructure, easy living, skill building, and employment generation,” he said.

Vikas Gupta, managing director, HSIIDC, who gave a detailed presentation about the project, said it is being developed in sectors 36B, 37A and 37B along with the under-construction eight-lane Dwarka Expressway in a residential and commercial hub spread over 1,003 acres. The area is to be developed as a “city within a city”.

Gupta said they plan to build the project with the motto of “Live, Work and Play” along with carefully planned spacious green spaces and dedicated bus corridors, MRTS (Metro), heliport facilities and multi-modal connectivity options.

A spokesperson for the Haryana government also said that developers and industrialists present in the meeting suggested that they should be given more flexibility in planning, allowed to develop landmark projects such as International Financial Services Center (IFSC), universities etc.

During the first roundtable, stakeholders had decided that an advisory council comprising senior members from the industry, real estate and government functionaries will be formed soon to guide and facilitate the roll-out of this project.

The development of Global City, which has been in the talks for last two years, is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022, officials said. The project will be developed in parts and will include residential, commercial and industrial zones with green ratings.

The government has also allowed floor areas ratio between 300 and 350 in this zone, and land has already been acquired for the project in sectors 36,36B and 37B.