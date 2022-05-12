Khattar pitches Global City project to industry, realtors in Mumbai
Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his vision is to develop the Global City Project as the central business district of Gurugram with a focus on modern technology, low-carbon green infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors.
Chairing the second roundtable on the Global City project with realtors in Mumbai, Khattar said t5he project will be developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), a nodal agency of the government. The first roundtable was held in Gurugram on April 1.
“The vision is to develop this project as the central business district of Gurugram with a focus on modern technology sectors and future oriented industries, low-carbon green infrastructure, easy living, skill building, and employment generation,” he said.
Vikas Gupta, managing director, HSIIDC, who gave a detailed presentation about the project, said it is being developed in sectors 36B, 37A and 37B along with the under-construction eight-lane Dwarka Expressway in a residential and commercial hub spread over 1,003 acres. The area is to be developed as a “city within a city”.
Gupta said they plan to build the project with the motto of “Live, Work and Play” along with carefully planned spacious green spaces and dedicated bus corridors, MRTS (Metro), heliport facilities and multi-modal connectivity options.
A spokesperson for the Haryana government also said that developers and industrialists present in the meeting suggested that they should be given more flexibility in planning, allowed to develop landmark projects such as International Financial Services Center (IFSC), universities etc.
During the first roundtable, stakeholders had decided that an advisory council comprising senior members from the industry, real estate and government functionaries will be formed soon to guide and facilitate the roll-out of this project.
The development of Global City, which has been in the talks for last two years, is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022, officials said. The project will be developed in parts and will include residential, commercial and industrial zones with green ratings.
The government has also allowed floor areas ratio between 300 and 350 in this zone, and land has already been acquired for the project in sectors 36,36B and 37B.
Denied boarding, Air India passenger suffers ‘panic attack’ at Delhi airport
A woman allegedly suffered what appeared to be a “panic attack” at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport last week after she was reportedly stopped and denied passage at the boarding gates by the Air India staff. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday after a video of the woman lying on the floor was widely shared on social media throughout the day. According to the airline, the claims made in the video were “misleading”.
Will continue to ask questions of Kejriwal, says Bagga
New Delhi: Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday said that he is not deterred by the police action as he maintained that he “will continue to ask tough questions” to AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Speaking at the Delhi BJP headquarters after his arrest by the Punjab Police last week, Bagga said he was “illegally arrested” and “kidnapped” by Punjab Police as he questioned Kejriwal about his poll promises.
Noida airport’s wins international award for best infrastructure
The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has been awarded the Architectural Review Future Projects Best Infrastructure Award 2022'. This prestigious international award has been presented to the Greenfield airport for its passenger terminal, designed by a consortium comprising the Nordic Office of Architecture, Grimshaw Architects, Haptic Architects and STUP Consultants. According to officials, the design merges Indian warmth and hospitality with Swiss efficiency, while complementing customer comfort with sustainability and flexibility for future needs.
More demolitions in parts of south Delhi; drive aborted at Seelampur
Demolition drives against illegal encroachments were carried out across the city on Wednesday, with structures cleared in South Delhi's Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony, Ayanagar and Chhatarpur, although officials had to abort their attempt at northeast Delhi's Seelampur, with the East Delhi municipal corporation saying it did not have adequate police backup. EDMC mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the civic body removed encroachments on the stretch between Karkardooma and Rishabh Vihar, where he said, one bulldozer and eight trucks were deployed.
Man sells wife’s jewellery after being forced to pay ₹3L to instant loan apps
Police on Tuesday registered a case against unidentified persons after a 44-year-old IT professional of Sector 7 alleged harassment, public shaming and threats by representatives of certain loan provider apps. Police said Vishal Diwan, the complainant took a loan of about ₹24,000 via five apps in October and was forced to pay back ₹3.5 lakh to 10 more apps within a month due to the high rate of interest.
