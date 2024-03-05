Labourer killed, 3 hurt at under-construction building in Gurugram's Moti Vihar

A 21-year-old daily wage labourer died after being buried under a mound of earth when a wall at the site where he was working collapsed at an under-construction commercial building in Moti Vihar in South City-1 on Tuesday, police officers said. Two labourers who were also buried under the debris were rescued by local residents, police officers said. (Representational image)

The incident occurred at 3pm. At least 11 labourers were working at the site allegedly without any safety gear. Two labourers who were also buried under the debris were rescued by local residents, police officers said.

At the time of the incident, 11 labourers were digging in the basement. Four labourers from Bhilwara in Rajasthan identified as Lala Ram alias Lalu, his wife Nirmla alias Lali and two other family members Monika and Sonia were trapped under debris but were pulled out in time by police and other labourers working at the site, investigators said.

Manoj Verma, station house officer of Sector 40 police station, said they alerted the fire station within minutes of receiving information about the incident. “A team of police and firemen reached the spot and started a rescue operation. After an hour-long operation, the teams finally pulled them out of the mud and took them to hospital where Monika Devi was declared dead. The other three are still being treated and their condition is believed to be stable,” he said.

Verma said they had not received any complaint but have started investigating the incident. “A woman died on the spot while three others are undergoing treatment. We have kept the body of the woman in the mortuary and a probe is underway,” he said.