2 labourers trapped as Gurugram building collapses amid demolition

Published on Oct 03, 2022 09:39 AM IST

Gurugram building accident: The building demolition was said to be going on since last week.

As per preliminary information, 2-3 laborers are feared trapped. (ANI)&nbsp;
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Two labourers trapped after a building was reported to have collapsed amid the demolition process in Gurugram. The rescue operation is on, said an official.

“As per the initial information, two-three laborers are feared trapped after a building that was being demolished, collapsed. One labourer has been already rescued,” fire officer Lalit Kumar was quoted as saying initially by news agency ANI.

Later, Deepak Saharan, DCP West, gave an update: “It was an old building that was being demolished since September 26. It was a three-floor building, of which two floors had been demolished. The remaining part collapsed under which three laborers were trapped.” As per latest information, two labourers are trapped now.

Visuals showed the State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) staff at the site to carry out rescue operations.

(This is a developing story, updates on the incident are awaited)

(With inputs from ANI)

