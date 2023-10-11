Lawyer among 5 booked for capturing land in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok

Five people were booked for allegedly capturing a plot of land in Sushant Lok Block C by impersonating the original owner and forging land deeds, police said on Wednesday, adding that a lawyer and a property dealer were among those booked. The owner of the property claimed that its present market price was at least ₹ 1.5 crore. (Representational image)

Police said that the matter came to light when Deepak Kumar, the son of the actual owner of the land Swaroop Singh, a resident of Jhajjar, visited the property in the last week of March. He found out that someone had started construction on the land, which was an empty plot, police said.

Officers part of the investigation said that a Delhi-based developer had allotted the 51.25sqm plot of land to Singh for ₹6,129 in October 1987 which he got registered in his name in October 1994. Singh claimed that its present market price was at least ₹1.5 crore.

After learning of the construction work, Singh approached the Wazirabad tehsil office in Sector 52 where he found out that the land deeds showed that the plot was sold to a woman, a resident of Vikaspuri in west Delhi, on August 2, 2019, police said.

A senior police officer said that as per the deeds, the plot was sold again, this time to two women from Palwal which was registered on August 1, 2022.

“Singh found out that someone had impersonated him to get the land first registered in the name of a Delhi woman who further sold it to the two women. A forged Aadhaar card and PAN card carrying Singh’s name was used as proof in the sale deed when it was registered in the Delhi woman’s name,” he said.

The victim alleged that his land was shown to be sold for around ₹70 lakh to the two women from Palwal.

“I sought a stay order from court for stopping the construction on the plot and approached police for legal action against the suspects,” he said.

Singh said he had approached police on April 4. But when nothing happened, he wrote to home minister Anil Vij.

An FIR against the three women, and the lawyer and the property dealer involved in the alleged fraudulent sale was registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forging valuable security or will), 468 (forging for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station on Tuesday.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of Sushant Lok police station, said that the case will be transferred to the economic offence wing (EOW) for investigation and further action against the suspect.

