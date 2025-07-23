Leopard kills 6 goats in Nuh village; forest team verifies presence

Panic spread across Rehna village in Haryana’s Nuh district after a leopard allegedly entered a cattle enclosure late Monday night and killed six goats, with two more reported missing. The attack, which took place past midnight, has triggered widespread concern among villagers due to the proximity of the Aravalli forest range and the frequency of past leopard sightings. No human injuries were reported. The forest department is expected to monitor the area further and may deploy camera traps or initiate tranquilisation efforts, depending on future movement. (HT Photo)

According to residents, the leopard directly targeted the goat shed owned by Mohammad Sekul. “The leopard went straight into the middle of the village and attacked the goats. It is a miracle that no human was harmed. The goats were the family’s only livelihood, and we are requesting compensation for the losses,” said Nazakat Ali, a villager.

Kamru, another resident, said two of his goats were missing and are presumed to have been taken by the leopard.

Forest officials visited the site on Tuesday morning after being informed of the incident. “We have verified signs of a leopard at the spot. The big cat killed the goats but thankfully did not attack any humans,” said forest guard Mubin Khan.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gurugram, Ramkumar Jangra, confirmed that the department had dispatched a team. “Our field staff is on the ground verifying whether it was indeed a leopard or possibly another wild animal. As of now, there are no reports of any human casualty,” he said.

Meanwhile, the village panchayat has issued warnings to residents, advising caution, particularly during the night. The forest department is expected to monitor the area further and may deploy camera traps or initiate tranquilisation efforts, depending on future movement.