Locals rue broken roads, sewage woes in Gurugram Sector 37 C, D

Residents and commuters in Sectors 37C and 37D claimed facing daily hardships due to broken and pothole-riddled roads connecting the area to the Dwarka Expressway. The road, which was newly carpeted just last year, began to deteriorate within three months, raising serious concerns over construction quality and the lack of timely maintenance, they allege.

Locals said several two-wheeler riders have suffered falls because of damaged and waterlogged patches. “After a few incidents, many commuters have started avoiding this stretch altogether and are now taking a longer route via Basai village,” said Kishori Lal, a resident of Sector 37D.

Residents claimed that despite multiple complaints since about April, no repair work has been carried out. “We’ve filed multiple complaints over the past few months, but nothing has been done. GMDA blames MCG, and MCG blames GMDA. It’s just a constant blame game,” said Lal. “This road has to fall under someone’s jurisdiction, but no one is willing to take responsibility,” he added.

Apart from poor road conditions, residents have also raised concerns about persistent sewage problems. “The sewage is disconnected or blocked, which leads to waterlogging. This road has become a complete menace, it’s not just difficult for vehicles, even pedestrians can’t think of walking here,” Lal said.