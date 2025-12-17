Lodha, MRG Group partner for major commercial, housing projects in Gurugram

Gurugram continues to attract major real estate investments, with large national developers expanding their presence in the city’s premium property market. In the latest such move, Lodha Group has partnered with Gurugram-based MRG Group to develop two large-scale projects, one commercial and one residential, highlighting the city’s growing appeal among top realty players, locals said. Industry sources said the projects will cater to rising demand for Grade-A offices and high-end housing driven by corporate expansion. (HT Archive)

The two developments, planned at prime locations in Gurugram, are estimated to generate a combined topline of around ₹3,600 crore. Industry sources said the projects are aimed at meeting rising demand for Grade-A office spaces and premium housing, driven by the city’s strong corporate ecosystem, infrastructure growth and evolving lifestyle preferences.

According to industry sources, the commercial project will focus on modern office spaces with enhanced connectivity and contemporary design, catering to corporates and multinational firms looking to expand or consolidate operations in Gurugram. The residential project is expected to target the premium housing segment, offering thoughtfully planned homes, lifestyle amenities and sustainable design features.

Rajjath Goel, managing director of MRG Group, said the partnership reflects confidence in Gurugram’s long-term growth prospects. “Gurugram has consistently emerged as one of India’s most aspirational real estate markets. These projects are envisioned to set new benchmarks in quality and execution across both commercial and residential segments,” he said.

Real estate experts said the expansion of large developer groups underscores Gurugram’s resilience despite broader market fluctuations. With improved road networks, metro expansion plans and sustained office leasing activity, the city continues to remain a preferred destination for corporate occupiers and high-income homebuyers.

Analysts added that such partnerships are likely to strengthen Gurugram’s position as a key real estate hub in north India, while intensifying competition in the premium segment and raising overall development standards across the city.