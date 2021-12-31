Long queues continue outside Metro stations in Gurugram for second day in a row

Long queues were witnessed outside Metro stations in Gurugram on Thursday for the second consecutive day, as the Delhi Metro functioned “at less than 10% of its capacity”.

A statement released by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday reads, “With the new Covid guidelines in place, the permitted capacity is down to 200 passengers for an eight-coach Metro train from 2,400 passengers in general. This comprises approximately 50 seating passengers and 250 standing passengers per coach. With the present restrictions of 50% seating and no standing, each Metro coach can now accommodate nearly 25 passengers. This is less than 10% of a Metro train’s normal carrying capacity.”

According to figures, a Metro train has a carrying capacity of 8.33% now.

The statement Anuj Dayal, executive director of corporate communications, DMRC, reads, “Therefore, people must travel only if absolutely essential. Also, keep extra time in your commute by the Metro as the entry point has to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines, which is resulting in queues outside stations.”

On Thursday, long queues were witnessed during office hours outside the Huda City Centre Metro station in the morning and in the evening. Other Metro stations like Iffco Chowk and Guru Dronacharya among others did not witness long queues, and the movement of commuters was normal even with 50% of the gates being functional.

Seema, a commuter waiting at the Huda City Centre Metro station, said on Thursday evening, “With the new restrictions, the wait before travelling has increased by at least half an hour. If the restrictions are in place, the authorities must also ensure that people standing in queues maintain social distancing, but that is not happening. Norms are only being followed inside the trains.”